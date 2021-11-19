Thai Foreign Minister reportedly admits to meeting with Myanmar’s military junta

Following reports in Burmese media that Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister visited Myanmar’s capital Naypyidaw last weekend to meet with the military junta and coup leader, the minister has reportedly revealed details about his trip, saying he discussed humanitarian aid for the country’s citizens.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Don Pramudwinai, who also serves as Deputy PM, reportedly admitted to meeting with coup leader Min Aung Hlaing, but did not say what the two discussed, just that the talks were “constructive.” Both the Bangkok Post and Nation Thailand report that Don told the press that 17 tonnes of relief items are being delivered to Myanmar.

“The Thai private sector is concerned about the situation in the neighbouring country and has collected essential items and sent them to Myanmar.”

The visit was first reported in Burmese media. A former Thai ambassador to Kazakhstan and Mozambique, who calls himself the “Alternative Ambassador” on Facebook, shared The Thaiger’s story on the foreign minister meeting with the military junta in Myanmar and called on the Thai government to be more transparent.

Documents from the military in Myanmar from Don’s visit were leaked and shared on social media, including a document outlining the itinerary. The document shows the Foreign Minister was scheduled to attend a Covid-19 vaccine donation ceremony, but the Bangkok Post says that Don has not addressed claims that Thailand donated vaccine doses to Myanmar military junta.

Leaked documents also say Don visited Myanmar with Senior Advisor to the Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pornpimol Kanchanalak, Director General at Department of East Asian Affairs Ajaree Sriratanaban, Chief of Staff at Minister’s Office Prapenpim Prachonpachanuk, and Counsellor at Minister Office Chatchawal Horayangkura.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post| Nation Thailand