Thai cyanide killer’s lawyer withdraws, accuses client of failing to protect her

The lawyer representing the cyanide serial killer announced her withdrawal from the case and revealed plans to sue her former client for failing to protect her and withholding crucial information.

On November 20, the court delivered a verdict in one of the murder cases involving Sararat “Am” Rangsiwuthaporn, also known as “Am Cyanide.” Sararat was sentenced to death for the murder of Siriporn “Koy” Khanwong. Other murder cases remain under consideration by the court.

In addition to Sararat’s sentencing, the court handed a one-year and four-month prison term to her ex-husband, Withun Rangsiwuthaporn, and a two-year prison sentence to Sararat’s lawyer, Thannicha “Phat” Eksuwannawat. Both Withun and Thannicha were later released on bail of 100,000 baht each.

Reports from Thai media stated that Sararat appeared unfazed during the court proceedings. She reportedly smiled, giggled, and conversed with her lawyer in a relaxed manner during the hearing.

In an unexpected turn of events, Thannicha announced her withdrawal from Sararat’s case on her Facebook page on November 24.

“Today, I came to talk with some seniors, and tomorrow I am going to withdraw from Am’s case. I will also sue her as well. End.”

This announcement surprised many, as Thannicha had been a staunch advocate for Sararat, despite facing significant criticism. She previously expressed confidence in Sararat’s innocence and showed determination in her defence.

In an interview with ThaiRath, Thannicha explained her decision, stating that she gave all to Sararat but felt unprotected and unsupported by her client.

“I have been working hard for the client and taking the best care of her. However, when things happened, my client… I don’t want to criticise her too much. In short, the client should protect the lawyer as well. The client should be straightforward with the lawyer and avoid blaming the lawyer. Am and I will part ways here. That’s it.”

Thannicha also told MGR Online that her decision to withdraw was not influenced by the recent court’s sentencing. She clarified that she resolved to leave the case before the verdict due to disagreements with her client over legal strategies.

She expressed confidence that Sararat would be able to find a new lawyer despite the case’s complexities and stated that she would no longer visit Sararat in prison.