Rescue foundation appeals for help after theft of marble benches

Pattaya’s Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation suffered a loss after a string of thefts left them without their marble benches. Wisut Thong-u, the head of the rescue team, made an official report to the Banglamung police and the media on the day following the incident.

The theft happened late in the night, with the culprits managing to sneak into the foundation’s premises and make off with numerous marble benches. The benches, each about 2 metres long, were not only a place of rest for the hardworking rescuers but were also a gift from the public. The value of the stolen benches is estimated to be around 14,000 baht.

In the wake of the theft, Wisut made some observations. He noted that none of the rescue workers on duty witnessed the act, a fact that leads him to believe that there may have been more than one thief involved.

The weight of the stolen items, he reasons, would have been too much for a single individual to handle. Wisut suspects that the heist could have been the work of a group of at least three people.

The rescue team, still reeling from the shock of the theft, is now appealing for public assistance. They are asking anyone with information about the stolen benches or the culprits to step forward. The hope is not only to recover their missing property but also to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future, said Wisut.

“It’s not just about the monetary value of the benches. It’s about the violation of our space, and the audacity of the thieves to target a rescue foundation. We hope that those with information will help us to rectify this situation.”

As the investigation continues, one can only hope that the culprits are brought to justice and that the stolen property is returned to its rightful place.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation continues its operations despite the setback, ever committed to its mission of saving lives. They remain hopeful that the community will rally around them in their time of need, helping them to recover the stolen benches and ensure the security of their premises in the future.