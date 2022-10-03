Thailand
Thai Airways is recruiting a new CEO
Debt-ridden Thai Airways is looking to hire an “ethical” Chief Executive Officer to steer the airline in the flight direction. After a year without a CEO, the nation’s flag carrier posted a job advertisement on LinkedIn looking for a highly-qualified aviation expert to take on the tall order of getting THAI back off the ground.
THAI needs a leader who is on board with the airline’s new financial rehabilitation plan. After the airline showed an improved performance in a progress report, THAI submitted a revised plan to the Bankruptcy Court on July 1. The report was approved by creditors, who own 78.59% of the airline’s total debt.
The new plan allows THAI to borrow more money and is a “significant step toward its [the airline’s] complete recovery,” according to the airline.
THAI’s job advertisement asks applicants who are invited to the interview stage to “Please study the rehabilitation plan of Thai Airways International Public Company Limited to prepare to present visions and ideas for managing challenges under the context of business rehabilitation.”
The advert didn’t mention the salary of the position but said the figure would be agreed by the Board of Directors according to the successful applicant’s qualifications and experience.
Job Description
1. Manage all operations of the company. achieve the objectives of company policy or the resolution of the Board of Directors’ meeting
2. Supervise the management and all employees of the company. within the scope of powers stipulated in the company’s articles of association or as prescribed by the Board of Directors
Qualifications of Applicants
- Must be a Thai national
- Graduated with a master’s degree or higher
- Experience in aviation business or related industries
- Experience in managing large organisations and hold senior management positions in various cases as follows:
- For applicants who are current employees of the company: Hold positions at level 11-13
- For applicants from outside the company: Be or used to be an executive of a private sector or a state enterprise whose organisation has had total sales of not less than 10 billion baht per year, holding a position not lower than the 2nd ranked executive of the organisation (N-1) . and attach the organisational structure including the financial statements or the annual report while holding the position, or
- Be or used to be an executive from a government agency at the department level or equivalent, with a position not lower than the 2nd ranked executive of the organisation (N-1) with a certificate from the agency including the organisational structure to show
Position Qualifications
- Knowledge, understanding, expertise and experience in managing the business to achieve the objectives (those who understand the strategic plan and mission of the rehabilitation will be given special consideration)
- Experience working with international organisations
- Responsible for monitoring and evaluating the company’s performance. To achieve the implementation of the strategic objectives (Strategic Objectives), capital budgets, operating plans (Operating Plans), business rehabilitation plans (Rehabilitation Plan)
- Have a vision and can apply business ideas to manage human resources Customer Service, Business Law, Financial Management sales and marketing Knowledgeable and able to make good investment decisions in order to make the business grow and be profitable
- Able to show the highest leadership of the company to represent the public (Public Spokesperson) and create a positive image in the media, industry and related professional associations.
- leadership Skilled in team management Able to communicate and build a strong team as well as having excellent delegation skills to manage the business towards sustainable growth
- Can lead and motivate employees to build engagement as well as instil strong corporate culture and values
- Able to build and maintain good relationships with stakeholders especially government agencies and regulatory agencies, rules and regulations
- Able to understand and analyse the situation risk assessment can offer solutions to problems and can see the related effects in the long term
- Understand the importance of innovation including the concept of using Technology Digital as the core of organisational development
- Flexible Highly adaptable and flexible with an emphasis on success
- Use English for communication and work at a very good level
- Ethical, exemplary in integrity Work with good governance principles and in accordance with the laws and regulations both inside and outside the company
To submit an application visit: https://career.thaiairways.com/career/
Applications are open from now until October 25, 2022. If you have questions you can request further information via email at executive.recruitment@thaiairways.com or call 0 2545 1752.
SOURCE: Thai Airways
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
South Korea gives North Korea a warning
Philippines offers attractive alternative to Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
Thousands join Chinese ceremony at Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Bang Sue’s Central Vaccination Centre officially closed
Nuan the cat feline good about upcoming APEC meeting
Bangkok area flood caused by 100 sandbags in drain
VIDEO: Shooting range employees save man from suicide in northern Thailand
Gold necklace theft on Pattaya Beach Road
Japanese man drowns near Phang Nga resort
Foreigners anger Chiang Mai locals for kissing in temple
Korean Air resumes two routes to Thailand
16 year old driving BMW crashes, killing young graduate in northeast Thailand
Murdered woman buried in 7 bags under expressway
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
30 trail runners stuck in Isaan forest due to flash flood
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
Is the dream over? China walks back Belt & Road ambitions
Foreign gang allegedly extorts Russian couple of crypto worth US$50k in Thailand
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
Nasal spray to prevent Covid hits stores October 1
Thailand’s weak baht could have a silver lining in the tourism industry, THA says
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
Thai baht plunges to 38 against US dollar for first time in 16 years
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cultural Activities3 days ago
Things to do in Bangkok that cost next to nothing (2022)
-
Best of3 days ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
Thailand3 days ago
VIDEO: 500 year old Buddhist stupa collapses in Chiang Mai revealing hidden treasures
-
Thailand3 days ago
Snitching on parking space hoggers could earn you 5,000 baht in Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
OnlyFans star sentenced to six years in prison in Myanmar
-
Environment4 hours ago
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
-
Thailand3 days ago
20 baht notes printed with errors, says Bank of Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
Storm Noru weakens from typhoon to depression as it moves across Thailand
Recent comments: