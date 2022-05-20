Business
Thai AirAsia X becomes third airline in Thailand to file for bankruptcy
Thai AirAsia X, the international low-cost carrier under the AirAsia umbrella, has had its bankruptcy claim accepted by a Thai court. This makes it the third airline in Thailand, along with Nok Air and Thai Airways, to file for bankruptcy since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
TAAX director, Tassapon Bijleveld, says all existing bookings will be honoured, including flights to South Korea and Japan, scheduled to start next month.
Thai Air Asia X is a budget international carrier for flights in and out of Thailand and not directly financially linked to the domestic Thai Air Asia.
“It was hard to raise funds as the airline shouldered a large amount of debt. A rehabilitation plan approved by the court in the next stage will be a viable solution to maintain business in the long run.”
He adds that the airline has been considering the bankruptcy route for some time, but while the international fleet was grounded for over 2 years, starting a proper rehabilitation process proved impractical. The lifting of travel restrictions and re-opening of borders means the airline can now begin implementing a business plan.
“We hope the rehabilitation process will be finished within 8-12 months and have a minimal impact during the transition period. During this time, all flight expansion remains the same as announced.”
According to a Bangkok Post, once TAAX begins the rehabilitation process, it will prepare a plan to improve its financial status and to ensure services are at full capacity. The airline says the rehabilitation plan will not affect Thai AirAsia and Air Aviation Plc, which are separate entities.
The move follows the completion of Malaysia’s AirAsia X debt restructuring process in March.
In related news, the resumption of AirAsia flights between Hua Hin and Kuala Lumpur, due to begin on June 1, has been delayed. According to a Hua Hin Today report, the flights will now not resume before July, with the carrier currently only taking bookings for flights from July 31.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Hua Hin Today
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai official says Karen refugees receiving humanitarian aid
Thailand sets sights on “wealthy foreign tourists” to recover economy
Thailand target reopening of bars on June 1
What’s behind CP’s successful Metaverse campaign?
CCSA meeting today to officially reopen bars? | GMT
Thai deputy health minister expects Covid-19 to be over by the end of the year
Chon Buri monk claims illegal drugs helped him meditate
Former US president George W Bush accidentally refers to “unjustified” war in Iraq
Thailand targets Europe’s big guns to boost tourism as lockdown rules out China
PM defends government’s performance, wants to move Thailand forward
Expect more floods coming up this weekend in most of Thailand
SAIJAI homecare launch English language online bookings in Bangkok and Phuket
Proposal for new “green zone” provinces goes before CCSA today
Thai AirAsia X becomes third airline in Thailand to file for bankruptcy
UPDATE: Bangkok governor candidates answer Russell Crowe’s questions on TV
Thai man injured in turbulence demands airline to take responsibility
Dengue hasn’t gone away – Dengue fever in Thailand 2022, and how to avoid it
Visakha Bucha Day 2022. Today is the substitute public holiday.
Stop plucking the endangered ‘penis plant’, urges Cambodian government
Mixed fortunes for Thai Airways but nation’s flag carrier confident of financial take off
Thai woman complains after Pattaya laundry service overcharges for foreign BF – VIDEO
UPDATE: CCTV footage of missing German tourist in Phuket
In Thailand, Covid numbers plummet, but restrictions remain testing
Studies show Omicron infection in vaccinated people “turbo-charges” immunity
14 year old and older brother arrested in eastern Thailand over human trafficking
Government says relaxed travel restrictions have led to tourism surge on Phuket, Samui
Danish man left suicidal after being raped for a week in Phuket
Thai woman survives fall from 26th floor
Another Indonesia oil export attempt foiled
Islands in Krabi to temporarily close for restoration
UK Pensions in Thailand losing up to 20,160 baht a year
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cambodia3 days ago
Stop plucking the endangered ‘penis plant’, urges Cambodian government
- Business2 days ago
Mixed fortunes for Thai Airways but nation’s flag carrier confident of financial take off
- Pattaya3 days ago
Thai woman complains after Pattaya laundry service overcharges for foreign BF – VIDEO
- Best of4 days ago
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
- Education2 days ago
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
In Thailand, Covid numbers plummet, but restrictions remain testing
- Events3 days ago
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Government says relaxed travel restrictions have led to tourism surge on Phuket, Samui