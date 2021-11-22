Thailand Top Stories | Will govt. cave in to bar ban? Thai PM denies clinging to power.

All the latest news from Thailand. Facing enormous pressure from entertainment and nightlife workers and businesses, the National Security Council Secretary-General is hinting that lifting the bans on bars and nightlife will be up for discussion at the this Friday’s CCSA meeting. Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is denying criticism that he is clinging to power to see through the government’s 20-year-national strategy. A sad case of a foreigner found dead on Koh Tao 17 years ago has resurfaced on Facebook bringing new attention to the incident. A new NIDA poll has surveyed people about the government’s handling of Covid-19 and the reopening.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.