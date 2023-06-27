Teenagers engage in bloody bomb attack after provocation, causing serious injuries

PHOTO: iStock

In a disturbing incident, a 14 year old was involved in hurling a bomb at vocational students after being provoked, resulting in one serious injury. Another teenager, aged 17, may need to have his leg amputated due to severely shattered bones in his anterior right leg, suffered from the explosion. Meanwhile, the bomb’s shards injured another fellow 17 year old in his right arm, while the two others who arrived on another motorcycle were traumatised by the bomb attack incident.

The altercation took place near the Maruey Village 4, Sothon, Meung Chachoengsao district, yesterday. Investigating officer, Pol.Maj. Phat Phiew-Bua-Kham, of Chachoengsao City Police Station, was notified about the explosion incident which caused injury and immediately led his team to inspect the scene.

Upon arrival, the police found a 17 year old student of a vocational college, operating under pseudoname ‘A’, severely injured due to the explosion of an unidentified bomb. ‘A’s right anterior tibia was intricately fragmented, and he suffered severe injuries that initially seems to require a leg amputation. Meanwhile, another companion of the same age was wounded on the right arm by bomb debris. Two others who had come on another motorcycle were in shock state. The inflicted were promptly rushed to a hospital by the bystanders.

The police also found a cutlass and a grass cutting knife at the scene next to a grey-black Honda wave bike, which didn’t bear any licence plate and belonged to the injured. After learning about the incident, officials immediately apprehended the culprits – two teenagers aged 14 and 15 years old.

Follow us on :













Preliminary investigations reveal that before the incident, the two groups – who had no prior acquaintance or appointment – had encountered each other in front of the Robinson Chachoengsao mall. After which, the injured party provoked the other party. The latter returned to their residence to fetch a ping – pong bomb, drove to find the instigators, and upon confronting each other at the bomb attack incident location, the aggrieved party detonated the stick bomb at the instigators. In response, the instigators, who had also prepared a similar bomb, retaliated resulting in ‘A’ suffering from critical injuries.

In related news, a gas cylinder explosion during a fire drill at a Bangkok school killed a student and injured several others. Despite teachers’ and classmates’ quick medical aid, the event’s severity caused the tragedy. Read more HERE.