TAT launches “Holideals” travel promotions with digital tokens as payment

In a new marketing campaign by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, people will be able to use digital tokens to buy travel packages and vouchers. The “Thailand Holideals” offers packages and vouchers for hotels, restaurants, spas, and for recreational activities. This is the first time the Thai travel industry has allowed travellers pay using digital tokens.

The Deputy Manager of TAT’s Domestic Marketing, Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, shared that special deals from top travel agencies in Thailand are offered on the website www.tourismthailand.org/holideals.

She says the Holideals project is aimed at encouraging people to travel, adding that the payment by digital token meets a new generation’s lifestyle.

“TAT focused on the significant changes that the digital currency made and wanted to combine it with tourism marketing promotion.”

SOURCE: Khaosod