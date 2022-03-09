Thailand
Tangmo: Boat buddy Robert admits ‘lurch’ flung actress overboard
One of the five boat buddies — i.e. “witnesses” — of Thai actress Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong has confessed to causing the vessel to “lurch,” tossing the celebrity actress overboard where she drowned in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi on the night of February 24, the Bangkok Post reported police as saying Tuesday.
Phaiboon “Robert” Trikanjananun, told investigators he had little experience steering boats, so he wanted to try taking the speedboat for a spin that night, said deputy commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, Pol Maj Gen Udorn Yomcharoen. According to the officer, Robert’s story goes like this…
That night, he and five friends, including Tangmo, were on an evening speedboat trip in the Chao Phraya River. After dinner, they were drinking wine. While he was steering the speedboat, he suddenly lurched it forward, causing Tangmo to topple overboard as she was about to stand up in the stern of the boat.
It remains unclear whether Robert’s reported aggressive maneuvering of the boat was intentional or an accident. But witnesses and existing evidence points to death caused by negligence, not murder, according to Royal Thai Police spokesman Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepjamnong.
Robert had earlier seemed to evade police interviews, claiming high blood pressure and hypertension. He participated in a reenactment of the event with police on March 2.
Most recently, he reportedly refused to give a hair sample so the forensics team could conduct a DNA test, saying he had gotten a hair transplant. It also fuel speculation online that the man in question was not the same man on the boat that night.
- Read: UPDATE: Tangmo’s memorial services; police to close case FRIDAY; netizens leak CCTV footage; witnesses lied…
The officer also confirmed that the five boat buddies have admitted to drinking alcohol that night — hence the divers recovering Tangmo’s discarded wine glass from the bottom of the river and a wine bottle Robert had stashed at his home after the incident. Divers also found a bag, though its content have not been divulged.
Currently, Robert and the boat owner “Por” stand charged with operating an unlicensed vessel and recklessness leading to death. But Robert may also face a charge of attempting to destroy evidence. Last week police said all five boat buddied could be charged with negligence leading to death and giving false statements.
Regarding the deep cut on Tangmo’s left thigh, the officer said that police would have to wait about a week from now for further forensic examination results to determine its cause, which may lead to another charge. But police also said yesterday that the case would be closed on Friday — in time for three days of Christian memorial services for the beloved actress.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Body of cricket star Warne in Bangkok, awaiting repatriation to Australia
Tangmo: Boat buddy Robert admits ‘lurch’ flung actress overboard
Thai Songkran Water Festival is back after 2 years I GMT
Family and fun Sunday brunch with the live jazz at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket returning to Sears & Co
Treatment to remain free for Covid patients with moderate or severe symptoms
UPDATE: Tangmo’s memorial services; police to close case FRIDAY; netizens leak CCTV footage; witnesses lied…
Thailand News Today | Thai govt assists Ukrainian and Russian tourists
F-16 fighter crashes during training in Chaiyaphum, pilot is safe
Man who released cobras, cut himself at Bangkok intersection arrested at airport
Thailand finalising ‘Vaccinated Travel Lane’ details with Malaysia, to open mid-March
112 endangered green sea turtle eggs found at Koh Surin National Park
1 billion baht in assets seized in human trafficking cases, officer “Big Joke” reports
Centara plans to build 100 new hotels by 2026, launch 20 per year
Taxi drivers fight over passenger saying Bangkok taxi shouldn’t service in Pattaya
Police arrest alleged kingpin of drug network in Northern Thailand
Department of Medical Science seeks FDA approval for two types of Covid-19 tests
BREAKING: Tangmo’s cause of death revealed, 5 boat buddies face charges
UPDATE: Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0 opens for new registration TODAY
Renewed calls to ditch Thailand Pass and PCR test on arrival
Tangmo: Police investigate mysterious male voice as new evidence comes to light
Malaysia in travel bubble talks with 12 countries, including Thailand
Travel in 2022 – how Russia is reshaping the world’s travel industry
Autopsy report shows TV actress Tangmo drowned
Ukrainian and Russian tourists in Thailand face problems with financial transactions, travel
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
Vaccinated Travel Lanes between Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia starting March 15
Tangmo: Top Thai crime investigator debunks witness claims, calls for truth
Tangmo’s mother accepts apologies, for a price
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
UPDATE: Shane Warne’s death, “blood found in villa”
Tourism officials recommend that tourists be allowed to enter without registering for Thailand Pass
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Krabi2 days ago
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
- Cambodia3 days ago
Vaccinated Travel Lanes between Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia starting March 15
- Bangkok4 days ago
Tangmo’s mother accepts apologies, for a price
- Property2 days ago
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
- Koh Samui3 days ago
UPDATE: Shane Warne’s death, “blood found in villa”
- Phuket3 days ago
Russians in Phuket granted 1 month extension to stay
- Thailand2 days ago
OPINION – Thai government making it hard to live and work in Thailand
- News4 days ago
Thailand’s Criminal Court makes man pay 100,000 baht bail out for satirical photo