Ex-PM Thaksin unlikely to take on advisory role in Thai govt

Former Thailand Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has shown no inclination to take up an advisory role within the government following his release on parole, as reported by current Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. PM Srettha, who met Thaksin at his Bangkok residence last week, suggested that the former prime minister might prefer spending time with his family and focusing on his health, having spent the last 17-18 years away from Thailand.

The Probation Department holds no restrictions against the 74 year old ex-PM becoming an organisational board member or political advisor, aligning with the department’s aim to help former inmates reintegrate into society. During a trip to New York last year, PM Srettha had hinted at the possibility of Thaksin being assigned an advisory role once his jail term was completed, considering his experience and economic knowledge, reported Bangkok Post.

In reply to a query regarding the government’s digital wallet handout scheme progress, PM Srettha, who also holds the position of Finance Minister, disclosed that a committee has been set up to investigate the matter, and more information is awaited. Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat is expected to release further details on the wallet scheme.

Elsewhere, the 62 year old Thai prime minister expressed his pleasure at Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s response to an invitation extended by former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. The visit is aimed at strengthening relations between the two nations. Hun Sen currently serves as the president of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party as well as of the Supreme Privy Council.

In related news, questions had arisen in Parliament over the parole of former Thai PM Thaksin, with the opposition seeking clarity on his eligibility criteria. However, the issue wasn’t raised in the subsequent debate. Economic concerns like the stalled digital wallet scheme and delayed implementation of minimum wage policies were prioritised. The opposition had anticipated addressing these matters before the House session concluded in April.