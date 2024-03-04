Surin school head arrested for drug trade, 2.4 million pills seized

The Thai Ministry of Education is currently carrying out a stringent investigation following the shocking arrest of a school director in Surin province for his involvement in a drug trafficking operation. The director was caught with a staggering 2.4 million methamphetamine tablets and has been promptly dismissed from his position to face the full force of the law.

On March 2, 2024, the education sector was rocked by news of a school director’s arrest on drug trafficking charges, with law enforcement officials apprehending him for his role in a narcotics network in the northeastern region of Thailand. Detailed reports surfaced online, presenting a stark image of the crime that has since led to decisive action from educational authorities.

Tee Phawangkanan, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC), disclosed that upon learning of the incident, the Secretary-General of OBEC, Thanu Wongchinda, was informed and tasked both him and the OBEC Safety Center, led by Trin Kandokmai, with conducting a thorough investigation.

The inquiry confirmed the incident’s validity and that the civil servant in question is under police custody. Considering the gravity of the offence, immediate expulsion from service was the ordered response.

The local education office, Primary Educational Service Area Office Surin 1, to which the school is affiliated, has already set up a severe disciplinary investigation committee and preemptively relieved the accused from his duties. Should the investigation find the allegations to be true, further steps will be taken by government disciplinary protocols.

In light of this case, the Minister of Education, Phoempoon Chidchob, alongside Thanu Wongchinda, has commanded a close monitoring of the situation and a resolute approach. The Ministry of Education places utmost priority on drug-related issues, repeatedly emphasizing the need for schools to be safe havens free from all drugs. School administrators, teachers, and staff are expected to refrain from any involvement with narcotics to set a positive example for students and youth.

Drug surveillance

The educational leadership has been instructed to intensify drug surveillance within and around school premises, vigilantly observing any risky behaviours among personnel. The goal is to create a comprehensive, multi-dimensional drug prevention strategy to ensure that schools provide both excellent education and a joyful, safe environment for students. This incident serves as a stern reminder and a call to action for educational institutions across the country to reinforce their commitment to being drug-free zones, echoing the ministry’s vision of learning well and living happily.

The case of the school director, who reportedly committed the offence for a mere 50,000 baht fee, underscores the grave risks and consequences of drug involvement. It also highlights the swift and serious response by educational authorities to uphold the integrity of Thailand’s education system and the safety of its students, reported KhaoSod.