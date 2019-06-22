Surachate Hakparn, your friendly neighbourhood crime-fighter, is back! | The Thaiger

Hot News
Surachate Hakparn, your friendly neighbourhood crime-fighter, is back!
PHOTO: posttoday
…well, according to enthusiastic reports in the Thai media. Thailand’s favourite police poster boy and friendly neighbourhood crime-fighter, Surachate Hakparn, is poised to make a return to the front line. Thai media are reporting that he may be about to be appointed to the post of Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police.
In April he was side-lined from active duty after a high profile two year career when he was seldom out of the headlines, rounding up illegal immigrants, chasing down scammers and fronting photo opportunities with overstayers. He was ahead of the game when it comes to Thai policing with a team of media minders and an active social media following.
On any one day he could appear in four of five provinces around the country.
He kept remind us that he was acting on the policy of “Good guys in, bad guys out”.
Once heading up the Immigration Bureau, he started to make enemies with his internal crackdown on alleged corruption at the hundreds of immigration outposts around the country. He introduced a ‘no tip’ policy, shuffled entrenched immigration officials to inactive posts and was responsible for the big improvements at airport immigration – adding new cubicles, more staff, improving training and even adding ‘Chinese Tourist Only’ queues to help cope with the surge in Chinese tourism.
But his steady rise to the top was abruptly cut short when he was unceremoniously dumped from his high-profile post and given an unspecified job at the Operation Centre of the Royal Thai Police. The order was signed by the Thai Police Chief Chakthip Chaijinda. Eventually he was posted as an ‘advisor’ in the PMs office in Bangkok.
Read the story about his sudden demotion HERE.
After a month he headed off to the US for a ‘break’ and was conspicuous by his absence ever since. No explanation has ever been forthcoming from either his superiors or Surachate himself about the reasons for his sudden career demise.
Read the story upon his return from the US HERE.
On Thursday, he was photographed visiting a temple in Nakhon Sri Thammarat. Reports of Surachate’s return have been unconfirmed by the government or head of police.
SOURCE: Thai Rath | Spring News
Entertainment
Top 10 things the internet has replaced, or destroyed
The internet continues to change everything, for better or for worse. Whilst it’s creating entire new industries it’s also putting a lot of people out of work and killing older business models. Add this to the rise and rise of smartphones as a source of just about everything, and you have a completely disruptive situation. The genie is out of the bottle and there’s no turning back.
We can be nostalgic and try to assure ourselves that it ‘was better in the old days’ but, in most cases, the newer internet deliveries of old business models are much better, much more convenient and much cheaper, often free.
Warning: If you’re under 30 you may need some explanation of some of these things.
Here are 10 industries that have been changed forever or completely killed off.
1) Telephones/Landlines
There was a time when we spoke on a plastic receiver, in a fixed location in our home. Or if you were really Gucci you might have had multiple phones scattered around the home (we won’t get into those hand-sets next to the toilet in hotels).
You can’t blame people for replacing their home phone with something that fits in their pockets and does the same thing, and so so much more.
Landlines used to be in 9 of every 10 homes. That situation is drastically changing as the cost, flexibility and quality of calls from a smartphone changes everything. Goodbye landlines, hello mobile phones/messaging/social media/chat lines.
2) Print Journalism
Check out Newspaper Death Watch to check the daily list of banners that are either closing forever or trying to adapt to the online world. Print publishing, once part of the mainstream triumvirate of ‘print, radio and TV’ is now truly niche – expensive, irrelevant, late, labour-intensive and loaded up with ‘advertorial’ to try and pay the bills.
On the other hand, the internet is more accessible, easier to navigate, mostly free, caters to the reader rather than the advertiser, is almost instantaneous and timely.
So newspaper publishers just drag their old business model over to the web and ‘job done’, right? Not even close. Making money online is much more difficult and just replacing the printed ads with online banners doesn’t work.
Most smaller newspapers-going-online fail whilst the built-from-the-ground-up online news and information providers have a much better chance of succeeding. There is a whole new breed of larger and smaller news organisations and aggregators that have much better circulation/reach/eyeballs than the old printed version. They also represent a much broader view of the world, mostly with opportunities to interact.
The good news is that the new ‘news’ business models have a LOT less impact on the environment and save millions of trees being pulled down.
3) Cable Television
Netflix. One brand says it all and the hugely popular online streaming service, and others, is killing cable. Cable will still exist in some locations but has been superseded by a much more attractive and dynamic, and better quality, new range of online services. Hopefully it will slowly rid our landscape, particularly in Thailand, of the hideous black cabling that is part of the old ‘cable’ network.
The prices are lower, the quality is better, the range is greater. And you can watch things when you want to and pause to grab a snack.
4) Music
Video killed the radio star. Well, not quite. But the internet has made even more profound changes to the music industry than just about anything else we can think of.
It’s not the first time the music industry has had to cope with change. From cylindrical drums, to bakelite records (7″ and 12″), to CDs, mp3 files and now online streaming. Music sharing services initially disrupted (or panicked) the music industry and then iTunes and other paid services started building a new, sustainable business model.
One thing, sadly, remains the same – the artist is usually at the bottom of the food chain in and the final recipient of any residual profits. But iTunes, Pandora, Spotify, YouTube, torrents (illegal and legal) are where the music industry happens now. The quality is better, the supply almost endless, the delivery is instant.
Google, YouTube and iTunes are now the defacto ‘record company’ and are the source of a huge library of music of all styles, from the past and new. It probably also means that if you don’t have a fabulous music video to go with your music you’re unlikely to reach a profitable audience.
But, like every other industry that’s been affected by the internet, creative and clever people have been able to reach out with the new tools and have, at least, the opportunity of reaching new audiences beyond borders.
5) Porn
Old – Porn magazines.
New – Pornhub.com and a million other online services.
Enough said.
6) Travel Agents
We used to trot down to the local travel agent, flick through the glossy brochures and then ‘consult’ with our friendly, local travel agent before booking the flights and accommodation. All that ‘booking’ stuff was done by a pleasant travel agent.
Now our smartphones and laptops are our travel agent. Everything from info, reviews, booking platforms and reports on aircraft arrivals. EVERYTHING for your next holiday can be done with the internet.
In the US, as of 2013 there were only 13,000 travel agents remaining. That was down from the 34,000 peak in the mid-90s. That remaining 13,000 is expected to drop another 70% by next year. Travel agents have become a luxury rather than a necessity. Of course some people will still like to get all the ‘details’ sorted by someone else so some travel agents will exist in a niche market.
7) Encyclopedias
Mention “Encyclopedia” and most people under the age of 30 will have no idea what you’re talking about. One of the early additions to the www was Wikipedia where you can find just about anything you want, almost instantly, without having to wade through 20 heavy hard-copy encyclopaedias that took up three bookshelves in the living room (if you were lucky enough to have a set).
The information is now free, increasingly accurate, regularly updated and resource-rich.
In 2012 Encyclopedia Britannica halted publishing after 244 years. Of course the set of encyclopaedias took up a lot of space and cost well over $1,000. Wikipedia is free. Or just ask Alexa or Siri.
8) Maps
When was the last time you got out a printed map or street directory?
Google Maps, and a few other specialist mapping services, have dispensed with physical maps. You don’t have to be a cartographer these days and the internet-based map services will usually tell you where to go, in a language and accent of your choice.
Apart from never being able to refold them back into their original shape, old printed maps probably caused as many accidents as destinations they helped people find.
And, whilst not perfect, at least the modern online map apps are constantly updated and can also tell us the traffic conditions along the route, suggest alternatives and tell us how long it will take to get there.
9) Book stores and newsagents
There are bookstores still around but they are usually a privately-run ‘hobby’ rather a serious business anymore. Kindle, iBooks, Nook, free online PDFs – these are newer, cheaper and more convenient medium replacing. Readers are now able to access books for less and take them wherever they go – books are heavy!
You can take 1000s of books with you on your next flight and sometimes the author or a famous voice will read the book to you. Want to read a new book? It downloads in seconds. But if fingering your way through a real book is still your thing there will be swap-shops and boutique book stores for years to come, probably with a coffeeshop and comfortable seating.
10) Video stores
Video what?
Blockbuster used to be one of those brands you associated with a Friday night, and probably a home-delivered pizza. You would spend hours walking along the racks, hoping to find something you hadn’t seen, or that would tickle your fancy.
Built on the crappy VHS tape technology, the video store was the way an entire generation saw most movies. Then it was DVDs (and BlueRay), an advance, but was soon to get killed off by the internet.
Now you’re not strolling past racks in a street store, you’re scrolling through even more high-quality titles delivered directly to your TV, for a lot less money. And the pizza gets delivered to your home (from an app).
Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, iTunes and YouTube have replaced the video store, for the better. The industry is slowing cracking down on the pirate ‘sharing’ services and making a sustainable business model.
Thailand
Vietnam and Thailand top Asia Pacific destinations for Russians
Vietnam is becoming one of the top destinations in the Asia Pacific region for Russian visitors, with the favourite Thailand still a close second, according to global travel analysis firm ForwardKeys.
The ForwardKeys survey reports that Vietnam saw the highest increase in Russian market seat capacity at 153%, followed by Thailand and the Maldives, which saw a growth of 125% and 58%, respectively. The Republic of Korea and India also saw seat capacity rising by more than 30%.
Vietnam is emerging as a favourite destination for Russian holiday-goers in recent years and is expected to surpass its neighbour Thailand, a favoured Russian haunt for a long time.
Market observers say the launch of direct air connections from multiple secondary and tertiary cities in Russia to Vietnam’s popular beach towns have propped up the Russian tourism boom.
The central province of Khanh Hoa, home to the famous beach town of Nha Trang City, has been much loved by Russian tourists, accounting for one fifth of total foreign arrivals in Vietnam.
Last year, Russian tourist arrivals to Khanh Hoa reached nearly 400,000, up 1.5% year-on-year, making it the second biggest feeder market for local tourism after China.
Vietnam received a record high of 606,000 Russians last year, accounting for 4% of total foreign tourist arrivals.
SOURCE: Vietnam Plus
Environment
Passive smokers at home are suffering ‘domestic abuse’ – new law
Smoking in your own home in Thailand may now be considered a crime, if the smoke is considered harmful to other people in the house. The move to ban smoking in homes with other people, and the subsequent inhalation of second-hand smoke, is part of the new Family Protection and Development Promotion Act which will come into force on August 20.
Initiated by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, the new laws are aimed at making homes safe from hazards posed by secondhand cigarette smoke, with smoking in the presence of children to be treated as a form of domestic abuse.
According to the centre for research and knowledge management for tobacco control, at the Faculty of Medical Science of Mahidol University, there are about 4.9 million households where one or more family members smoke.
An average of 10.3 million people have unwittingly become passive smokers because they’ve been inhaling smoke at home. Scientific studies show that passive smokers are at greater risk of being affected by cancer.
Of 75 child patients from houses where smoking is practiced, 76% of them were found to have nicotine traces in their urine, with 43% of them having nicotine content exceeding permissible levels.
According to the new law, anyone who thinks they are affected by domestic smoking can report to officials concerned so that inspectors will be sent to investigate and take legal action against the smokers.
