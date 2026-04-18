Thai PM vows swift action in wake of southern arson attacks

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 18, 2026, 11:15 AM
50 1 minute read
Thai PM vows swift action in wake of southern arson attacks | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Government House

Thailand’s prime minister has pledged to accelerate peace efforts in the deep South after suspected insurgents carried out a series of arson attacks timed to coincide with his visit to the region.

Anutin Charnvirakul addressed officials at the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre in Yala, leading a joint session with security personnel, provincial governors, and military leaders to align policy strategies. He stressed that resolving the long-running unrest in the region is a national priority formally recognised by Parliament.

Anutin said the government came to the area with a firm commitment to support officials on the ground.

“We came here with determination to support officials working in the southern border provinces and to confirm the government places the highest importance on solving these problems and advancing development,” he said.

The government plans to apply the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s guiding principle of “understand, access, and develop,” emphasising local understanding, direct community engagement, and sustainable development suited to local needs.

Anutin also called on officials to remain responsive to rapidly evolving conditions across the five southern border provinces: Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

His schedule included meetings in Yala, a security briefing at Sirindhorn military camp in Pattani, and a visit to the Sungai Kolok customs checkpoint in Narathiwat.

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Before his arrival, police reported a late-night arson attack in Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat. Suspects reportedly crossed the Golok River from Malaysia’s Kelantan state, taking advantage of low water levels during the dry season, and set fire to construction equipment belonging to a local contractor. A backhoe and a road roller were destroyed, and workers were driven off before the equipment was ignited with fuel.

Firefighters took more than 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control. Investigators later recovered fuel remnants from the scene, reported Bangkok Post.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 18, 2026, 11:15 AM
50 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.