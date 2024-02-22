Teen mum caught on CCTV locking toddler in dog cage

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A 17 year old mother was caught on CCTV footage physically assaulting her two year old daughter, confining her in a dog cage within a residence in Plutaluang Subdistrict, Sattahip on Monday, February 19.

The distressing footage sent shockwaves across social media platforms, triggering swift action from local authorities.

In response to the outcry, Plutaluang police officers, accompanied by village headman Chanchai Nijasin and other officials, immediately launched an investigation at the scene. Chanchai disclosed that the teen mum admitted to disciplining her child by confining her in the dog cage. However, she claimed her actions were aimed at correcting the child’s mischievous behaviour and garnering the attention of the baby’s father, rather than causing harm.

Further scrutiny uncovered that the child frequently played with the family dog and sometimes entered the dog cage voluntarily. The mother described her child as stubborn, justifying her disciplinary measures. Remarkably, authorities found no visible signs of physical injury on the child during the examination.

The stepmother of the 17 year old revealed that the child’s father had previous legal entanglements with the baby’s mother regarding underage matters, leading to their separation. She added that the young mother admitted to disciplining the child due to perceived disorderly conduct. Consequently, the father shared the CCTV footage on social media to initiate legal action against the young mother, reported Pattaya Mail.

Police Colonel Khomsan Kamtunkaew, Superintendent of Plutaluang Police Station, disclosed that the child has been placed under the care of the Child and Family Shelter in Chon Buri for psychological evaluation. The young mother, alongside her stepmother and biological father, will undergo a professional assessment and further questioning regarding the incident to ensure appropriate action is taken.

