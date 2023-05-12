Six arrested for wildlife trafficking and macaques rescue in Phetchaburi

Image courtesy of Bangkok Post

Phetchaburi authorities arrested six members of a wildlife trafficking gang and rescued over ten macaques near a hill in the Muang district. The arrests took place today morning following a tip-off, leading the police to the foothill of Khao Luang in tambon Thongchai, where they discovered the group capturing long-tailed macaques.

Upon monitoring the gang, officers observed four men and two women using tranquiliser darts to capture the monkeys. The authorities apprehended all suspects and rescued more than ten macaques. They also seized a Ford Ranger pickup truck, a Toyota Prius, a Toyota Wish, 80 tranquiliser darts, a bag of animal feeds, and other items from the group.

The arrested individuals include Pakorn Suparb (32 years old), Thawatchai Ngorseng (20), Thanaphol Sribordindecha (47), Noppawan Kaewsri (29), Arwut Kohsraket (31), and Phatthathidarat Kribngern (35). During questioning, they confessed to travelling from Sa Kaeo province to capture macaques for a customer who would pay them between 1,000 and 2,000 baht for each animal. The suspects claimed that they did not know the buyer and that this was their first time participating in such activities.

Authorities have charged the group with colluding to hunt wild animals without permission, illegal possession of wild animals, and illegal trade of wildlife. The suspects were taken to Muang police station in Phetchaburi for further legal action concerning their crimes. The rescued macaques serve as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to combat illegal wildlife trafficking and protect the diverse flora and fauna found in Thailand, reports Bangkok Post.