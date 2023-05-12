Transwoman physically assaulted by bar guards in Phuket

A Thai transwoman filed a complaint at Patong Police Station on Tuesday, May 9, after four to five security guards at a bar in the Patong neighbourhood of Phuket physically assaulted her and forcibly removed her from the venue without a reason.

The 27 year old transwoman posted a video on her TikTok account, Prasita Punyang, three days ago of her arguing with the bar guards. In the video, Prasit is heard shouting…

“My gold bracelet is broken! It is broken! Who is the one who carried me out and dropped me here? Who? I do not care what you said. See! It is broken. I want to see the manager. Why do you not talk to me nicely? No respect!”

One of the guards was heard in the video telling Prasit to leave the bar and file a complaint with the police if she was unhappy.

Prasit spoke to the media about the issue. She said she visited the bar alone and looked for a seat. She saw a couple, a foreign man and a Thai woman, sitting at a big table, so she asked to sit with them. Prasit insisted that the two allowed.

A guard approached her shortly after she had been served a drink and told her to leave. He said…

“Transwomen are not allowed until 2am.”

Prasit was confused because over ten other transwomen were drinking and dancing inside the bar. She asked the guards why they were allowed to stay. They responded that they were VIP customers. Prasit did not leave the bar until a group of four to five guards approached her table and asked her to leave. She agreed but requested to finish her drink first as she had paid for it. However, the guards did not listen and forcibly carried and dropped her outside.

Prasit had bruises all over her body and her gold bracelet was broken. She was embarrassed because the guards removed her from other partygoers. She insisted that she was not drunk and did not annoy anyone.

Prasit filed a complaint against the guards and the bar. However, she is afraid that justice will not be served as the police have not yet summoned either party.

Unfortunately, Prasit is not the first transwoman to file a complaint against security guards at entertainment venues in Thailand. Two days before this incident, another transwoman in the Hat Yai district of Songkhla was also attacked by a pub guard. The guard had blamed the transwoman and her friends for dancing on a table without manners.

In both cases, the charges have not yet been issued against any parties but the police promised to provide justice for all.