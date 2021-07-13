Thailand
Si Racha snake stuck in road goes viral
Yesterday, a 3 metre python went viral in Si Racha, a district on the Gulf of Thailand, for being stuck in a drain cover and requiring rescue.
About 3 pm Monday, rescue workers and animal control were alerted to the snake’s plight. They got to the scene and found the snake popping out of different pipes on a drain cover in the middle of the road.
The rescue workers managed to extract the snake. It was reportedly uninjured from its ordeal.
67 year old Petcharat Promueang tells Thai media he was driving home when he saw several dogs barking at a drain cover. So, he stopped to see what all the fuss was about, that’s when he saw the snake winding in and out of the drain while the dogs attacked it.
Petcharat adds that the snake seems to have just eaten, which is probably why it could not get out of its precarious predicament. Thai media reports that the snake will be released into nearby woods.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Si Racha snake stuck in road goes viral
Thai government accused of mismanagement during the pandemic
Rapid antigen tests should be available next week for testing at home
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Infections in the sandbox not surprising, says Phuket health office Chief
5 movie theatres in Bangkok temporarily close
Chon Buri governor orders nightly closures and requests residents to stay at home
2 Bangkok hospitals allowing foreigners to register for Covid-19 vaccination
Private hospitals call on government to cover costs of caring for Covid patients
World Health Organisation warns against “dangerous trend” of mixing Covid vaccines
Good Morning Thailand | Stefanie the Sandboxer Update, Covid latest, Viewer questions
The 8 best washing machines of 2021
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases and 56 deaths
Koh Samui opens for bookings from vaccinated foreign tourists
Study shows antibodies drop by 50% every 40 days after 2 doses of Sinovac
Bangkok construction workers infected with both Alpha and Delta strains
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
All Thai AirAsia July flights cancelled; airlines cope with lockdown
Breaking: Travel restrictions and curfew to be set in Bangkok, “dark red” provinces
UPDATE: Beauty pageant scandal leads to Covid cluster, participants face potential prosecution
618 Sinovac vaccinated medical workers get Covid-19
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
- Bangkok3 days ago
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
- Bangkok2 days ago
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
- Bangkok4 days ago
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
- Thailand3 days ago
All Thai AirAsia July flights cancelled; airlines cope with lockdown