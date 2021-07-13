Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government accused of mismanagement during the pandemic
The Thai government is being accused of mismanagement related to the Covid-19 pandemic and procurement of vaccines. The Thailand Development Research Institute released a report outlining the government’s role in combating the spread of the virus, saying there were poor preparations leading up to the recent and most severe wave. The institute is now calling for an independent committee to review the government’s handling of the Covid-19 situation. The Thai government will hold a press conference today to respond to the institute’s review.
The first wave of infections in March and April 2020 was contained. The institute credits the medical and healthcare community, as well as the public for cooperating with disease control measures, for the successful containment of the coronavirus. With tight restrictions on international travel, the economy contracted by 6.1% in 2020. It was the worst contraction since the Asian Financial Crisis more than 2 decades ago.
Following the first wave of the virus, the government had time to prepare for an inevitable second outbreak, the report says. The second wave of infections primarily affected migrants who worked in a fishing hub in Samut Sakhon, just southwest of Bangkok. While troops had reportedly increased border patrol during the pandemic, the second wave impacting the migrant worker communities shed light on Thailand’s ongoing problem of illegal labour trafficking.
The second wave was reportedly contained in early 2021. Restrictions in Bangkok quickly lifted. But outbreaks in late march in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai nightlife districts set Thailand into the third and current wave of infections. Many cases were linked to the Alpha variant, which is more transmissible than the original strain. The report says the outbreak shows that the government was not well prepared. The latest wave has accounted for 324,849 of the total Covid-19 case count of 353,712 confirmed Covid-19 infections.
The report says the Thai government was slow to spend the 45 billion baht healthcare budget and had only disbursed about 26% of it by early June. Hospitals in the capital, the epicentre in the latest wave, are now at capacity and some are asking the public to donate essential supplies.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Si Racha snake stuck in road goes viral
Thai government accused of mismanagement during the pandemic
Rapid antigen tests should be available next week for testing at home
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Infections in the sandbox not surprising, says Phuket health office Chief
5 movie theatres in Bangkok temporarily close
Chon Buri governor orders nightly closures and requests residents to stay at home
2 Bangkok hospitals allowing foreigners to register for Covid-19 vaccination
Private hospitals call on government to cover costs of caring for Covid patients
World Health Organisation warns against “dangerous trend” of mixing Covid vaccines
Good Morning Thailand | Stefanie the Sandboxer Update, Covid latest, Viewer questions
The 8 best washing machines of 2021
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases and 56 deaths
Koh Samui opens for bookings from vaccinated foreign tourists
Study shows antibodies drop by 50% every 40 days after 2 doses of Sinovac
Bangkok construction workers infected with both Alpha and Delta strains
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
All Thai AirAsia July flights cancelled; airlines cope with lockdown
Breaking: Travel restrictions and curfew to be set in Bangkok, “dark red” provinces
UPDATE: Beauty pageant scandal leads to Covid cluster, participants face potential prosecution
Government shifts focus in vaccine rollout after rise of elderly Covid patient deaths
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
- Bangkok3 days ago
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
- Bangkok2 days ago
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
- Bangkok4 days ago
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Samui and Phangan reopening: bars open, 5,000 baht Covid tests
- Thailand3 days ago
All Thai AirAsia July flights cancelled; airlines cope with lockdown
Recent comments: