Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai government accused of mismanagement during the pandemic

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Photo via Facebook/ อนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล (Public Health Minister)

The Thai government is being accused of mismanagement related to the Covid-19 pandemic and procurement of vaccines. The Thailand Development Research Institute released a report outlining the government’s role in combating the spread of the virus, saying there were poor preparations leading up to the recent and most severe wave. The institute is now calling for an independent committee to review the government’s handling of the Covid-19 situation. The Thai government will hold a press conference today to respond to the institute’s review.

The first wave of infections in March and April 2020 was contained. The institute credits the medical and healthcare community, as well as the public for cooperating with disease control measures, for the successful containment of the coronavirus. With tight restrictions on international travel, the economy contracted by 6.1% in 2020. It was the worst contraction since the Asian Financial Crisis more than 2 decades ago.

Following the first wave of the virus, the government had time to prepare for an inevitable second outbreak, the report says. The second wave of infections primarily affected migrants who worked in a fishing hub in Samut Sakhon, just southwest of Bangkok. While troops had reportedly increased border patrol during the pandemic, the second wave impacting the migrant worker communities shed light on Thailand’s ongoing problem of illegal labour trafficking.

The second wave was reportedly contained in early 2021. Restrictions in Bangkok quickly lifted. But outbreaks in late march in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai nightlife districts set Thailand into the third and current wave of infections. Many cases were linked to the Alpha variant, which is more transmissible than the original strain. The report says the outbreak shows that the government was not well prepared. The latest wave has accounted for 324,849 of the total Covid-19 case count of 353,712 confirmed Covid-19 infections.

The report says the Thai government was slow to spend the 45 billion baht healthcare budget and had only disbursed about 26% of it by early June. Hospitals in the capital, the epicentre in the latest wave, are now at capacity and some are asking the public to donate essential supplies.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Craig
2021-07-13 12:47
Uh, did anyone expect something different?
image
HolyCowCm
2021-07-13 12:57
False news. cannot be mismanagement when is according to their twisted plan.
image
BookShe
2021-07-13 13:04
3 minutes ago, Craig said: Uh, did anyone expect something different? In LOS? :) Nope. As a matter of fact, show me any government around the world who ever admitted their incompetence. Take a look at Hungary. Our prime minister…
Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand15 mins ago

Si Racha snake stuck in road goes viral
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thai government accused of mismanagement during the pandemic
Thailand1 hour ago

Rapid antigen tests should be available next week for testing at home

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

Infections in the sandbox not surprising, says Phuket health office Chief
Bangkok3 hours ago

5 movie theatres in Bangkok temporarily close
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Chon Buri governor orders nightly closures and requests residents to stay at home
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

2 Bangkok hospitals allowing foreigners to register for Covid-19 vaccination
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Private hospitals call on government to cover costs of caring for Covid patients
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

World Health Organisation warns against “dangerous trend” of mixing Covid vaccines
Thailand4 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Stefanie the Sandboxer Update, Covid latest, Viewer questions
Product Reviews4 hours ago

The 8 best washing machines of 2021
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases and 56 deaths
Koh Samui4 hours ago

Koh Samui opens for bookings from vaccinated foreign tourists
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Study shows antibodies drop by 50% every 40 days after 2 doses of Sinovac
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Bangkok construction workers infected with both Alpha and Delta strains
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending