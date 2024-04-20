Senators’ lavish overseas jaunts spark outrage

Photo courtesy of Thai Post

Former Deputy Prime Minister Plodprasop Suraswadi has launched a scathing attack on a cohort of senators set to embark on overseas study trips, labelling their plans a disgrace to their dignity.

In a fiery Facebook post today, Plodprasop condemned the European excursions planned by several Senate committees, whose terms are set to conclude on May 10, citing the hefty 81 million baht price tag footed by taxpayers.

The Senate committees defend their jaunts, citing a Covid-induced hiatus from international travel and asserting that the acquired knowledge will benefit future generations. However, Plodprasop slammed their hypocrisy, pointing out that many senators had previously lambasted officials for similar spending.

The former deputy PM expressed incredulity at the participation of retired senior police and military officers, questioning their commitment to fiscal prudence given their distinguished service records.

“Believe me, for once, as an old friend, cancel the travel plans for the sake of your honour, which has been accumulated over a long time. Why throw it away now?”

In response, when questioned by reporters, the president of the parliament and House Speaker, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, deflected, asserting that the matter falls within the Senate’s purview and the Senate Speaker’s jurisdiction, reported Thai PBS World.

In related news, the Pheu Thai Party is reportedly planning to reclaim the House Speaker position from the Prachachat Party, according to a source on Thursday. This move is part of the ruling party’s strategy to restructure its parliamentary operations, and it is predicted that the position might be given to a prominent member of the party, possibly a minister who may be removed from the Cabinet during the anticipated reshuffle.

In other news, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin drops hints of an unprecedented power move, hinting at the possibility of adding the defence portfolio to his already hefty workload. This bombshell revelation comes amidst swirling speculations about an imminent Cabinet reshuffle that could reshape Thailand’s political landscape.