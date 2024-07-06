Scam SMS targets digital wallet users with PM Srettha’s photo

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Scam gangs are exploiting interest in the government’s digital wallet programme by sending fraudulent SMS links featuring a photo of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.

Numerous residents in Roi Et province have already fallen victim to this scam, according to government spokesperson Chai Watcharonke. He explained that the deceptive messages contain a link claiming to direct recipients to a site where they can check their registration status for the 10,000-baht handout.

Clicking on this link, however, has resulted in many people’s mobile phones becoming inoperable and their savings disappearing. Chai emphasised that the government does not issue notifications with URLs via SMS and urged the public to avoid clicking on such links.

“The government advises against clicking any links in SMS messages, as we do not have a policy of sending notifications through this medium.”

Verification for the programme will be conducted through the Tang Rat app, a comprehensive portal offering access to various services.

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat mentioned yesterday, July 5, that the Tang Rat app is equipped to handle some advance registrations. Official registration details for the programme are expected to be announced by the end of the month, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, a woman in Chalong has been arrested by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) for her involvement in a scam operation with the illegal creation of a false bank account. Law enforcement officials apprehended the Thai woman at her residence in Chalong on Wednesday, July 3. The charges against her fall under the Computer Crimes Act, focusing on fraud by entering false data into a computer system. This practice, known as setting up mule accounts, is often used in scams to siphon money from unsuspecting victims.

In other news, a renowned car workshop owner has been accused of defrauding investors of over 10 million baht by luring them into various investment schemes. The victims claim the owner led a luxurious lifestyle while they faced significant financial losses.