Egg-cellent gesture: Royal volunteers crack 10,000 eggs for locals

Royal Volunteers distributed 10,000 boiled eggs to Chon Buri locals as part of community service activities, celebrating the 72nd birthday of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

At Wat Woraprot Sangkhawat in Phan Thong district, Chon Buri, a Royal Volunteer, Doctor Kriangsak Saengchan and the abbot of Wat Woraprot, Phra Khru Thawon Sattakhun collaborated with volunteer groups and the National Municipal Association of Thailand (NMAT) to distribute boiled eggs to the community.

The eggs, approximately 340 trays were donated by the abbot of Wat Sothon Wararam Worawihan, Phra Thep Phawana Wachirakun, a revered temple in Chachoengsao province.

Volunteers worked together to pack the eggs into bags, preparing them for distribution to over 200 residents who had gathered at the temple. The atmosphere was bustling as everyone contributed to the effort, ensuring that each resident received their share of the eggs.

According to Doctor Kriangsak Saengchan, the event was organised in July to commemorate the 72nd birthday of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, reported KhaoSod.

The collaboration included volunteer groups such as the Vihok Group and NMAT. The boiled eggs, known as fulfilment eggs were sourced from Wat Sothon Wararam Worawihan. Doctor Kriangsak echoed local beliefs that consuming these eggs good luck and fortune.

“Eating these eggs, even if one has trouble sleeping, will lead to peaceful dreams. According to long-standing beliefs, those who consume them will overcome suffering, sorrow, illness, and danger, inviting only good fortune into their lives.”

The event emphasised the importance of performing good deeds with heartfelt intentions. The boiled eggs were carefully packed and distributed by Royal volunteers who dedicated their time and energy to the cause. The event was a testament to the power of unity and the shared goal of community service in honour of a significant royal celebration.

