Restrictions ease, Pfizer fake news, Prayut poll | Good Morning Thailand | Oct 11

Jay and Tim did Good Morning Thailand from Phuket Airport today, waiting for their flight. Today they talk about the new, relaxed conditions of travel to Phuket, the latest Prayut poll, Pfizer vaccine ‘fake news’ and Squid Games controversy.

