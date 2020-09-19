image
Thailand

Resort owners take down illegal bungalows in national park

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published 

42 mins ago

 on 

Resort owners take down illegal bungalows in national park
After building 14 wooden bungalows inside Khaolaem National Park in the province of Kanchanaburi, owners are now taking them down as national park officials have deemed them to be illegal. The two owners of Kratom Rimtarn Resort have reportedly already dismantled 5 of the 14 bungalows with 9 more to be removed by the end of this month.

Resort owners take down illegal bungalows in national park

The park chief says once the bungalows have been removed, they will begin rejuvenating the area by planting trees and refilling water resources.

 

SOURCE: Thai Residents

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Thailand

