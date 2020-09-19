Resort owners take down illegal bungalows in national park | The Thaiger

Thailand
Resort owners take down illegal bungalows in national park
After building 14 wooden bungalows inside Khaolaem National Park in the province of Kanchanaburi, owners are now taking them down as national park officials have deemed them to be illegal. The two owners of Kratom Rimtarn Resort have reportedly already dismantled 5 of the 14 bungalows with 9 more to be removed by the end of this month.
The park chief says once the bungalows have been removed, they will begin rejuvenating the area by planting trees and refilling water resources.
Thailand
Veterinarian arrested for giving beauty treatments
After customers reported suspicious behaviour, a veterinarian in Sisaket province, in northeastern Thailand, has been arrested for giving cosmetic beauty treatments at a veterinary clinic in Phitsanulok. The veterinarian, known as B, was allegedly giving botox and filler injections to customers despite not being licensed to do so. The veterinary clinic where he was allegedly giving treatments was inspected by the Phitsanulok Provincial Public Health Office where officials found many medications without proper serial numbers or sources. The clinic’s registered doctor had cancelled the clinic’s medical registration in July 2020, however, officials found the clinic to still be open and […]
Thailand
Border patrol volunteers catch 2 Chinese men who allegedly sneaked across the border
Tak Immigration police arrested 2 Chinese men who allegedly crossed the Thai-Myanmar border illegally. Border police tightened patrols after Myanmar reported a spike in Covid-19 cases in the past month, and even more so recently when a young Burmese child tested positive for the virus after arriving back to his home country from Tak’s Mae Sot district (in Northern Thailand). Mae Sot villagers also stepped up to keep an eye out for migrants who might be crossing the border through natural passageways. They caught 31 year old Wang Yu Hai and 21 year old Ho Gun Chuan walking in a […]
Crime
Police catch inmate who escaped prison dressed as a guard
Escape plans didn’t end well for the inmate who walked out of Phetchabun Provincial Prison disguised as a guard. Police were able to track him down and found him later that day hiding in an abandoned house in the province’s Muang district. 35 year old Wutthichai Detchasithanwat is incarcerated on charges for 6 burglary cases. Wutthichai told police he decided to escape because he faced a long prison sentence. Nation Thailand says the man has a long track record with similar criminal offenses. Wutthichai walked out of the prison’s front gate yesterday. No one noticed at first and no alarms […]
