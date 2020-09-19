Resort owners take down illegal bungalows in national park | The Thaiger

After building 14 wooden bungalows inside Khaolaem National Park in the province of Kanchanaburi, owners are now taking them down as national park officials have deemed them to be illegal. The two owners of Kratom Rimtarn Resort have reportedly already dismantled 5 of the 14 bungalows with 9 more to be removed by the end of this month.

The park chief says once the bungalows have been removed, they will begin rejuvenating the area by planting trees and refilling water resources.

SOURCE: Thai Residents