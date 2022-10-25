Thailand
Refrigerator saves fisherman’s life in southern Thailand
A refrigerator saved a young fisherman’s life when his boat sank off the coast of Krabi province, southern Thailand, on Sunday. He lay in the fridge and floated for six hours until he was rescued by a passing fishing boat.
On Sunday, 33 year old Anat Massoyot from Village 3, Nong Thale subdistrict, Mueang district took his long-tail boat out to fish at Koh Lao Hang island, near Hong Island, alone.
Anat said the weather was good while he was fishing. Out of nowhere, his boat was hit by a big wave. Water slowly filled up the hull and the boat sank in the middle of the sea.
Luckily, Anat kept an old refrigerator in the boat where he kept his fish. He couldn’t see anything for miles, so he crawled into the fridge and prayed to be rescued.
Six hours later, a local fisherman passed by Anat. He pulled Anat safely out of the fridge, up onto his boat, and took him ashore.
Anat is safe and thankful for his life. The whole incident is all just water under the fridge now.
However, Anat said he doesn’t know what to do now because the boat he used to make a living is gone.
The village chief of Village 3 Somsak Debbut said he mobilized a team to search for Anat’s boat. Yesterday, the team went out to the spot Anat was rescued but no signs of his boat were found.
Somsak said he has contacted the local government to see if they can help raise funds for a new boat for Anat. Local philanthropists, friends, and family have also offered to chip in to get Anat back out at sea.
Last month, two half-Thai half-Taiwanese tourists got swept out to sea while kayaking off the coast of Rayong province in choppy conditions. The men got knocked out of the kayak. One of the men drowned. The other clung to his friend’s body all night until he was rescued by a passing fishing boat the next morning.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai MP to swim across Chao Phraya River for charity
Drunk SWAT policeman shoots man 9 times at nightclub in southern Thailand
Where to eat the best brunch in Koh Samui
Thai doctor kidnapped in Africa returns home
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
VIDEO: Krabi resident secretly films gambling den
Refrigerator saves fisherman’s life in southern Thailand
International schools in Bangkok offering world-class education
“Big Joke” says Pattaya Pool villa victims might have been involved in drugs
Foot Traffic Only after Patong Hill Landslides | GMT
Rishi Sunak becomes first Asian UK PM
The Coming War on China
Thailand News Today | Thailand’s face mask rules to be scrapped soon
How can Thailand win its war on drugs?
Kathu illegal excavation investigated as possible factor in landslide
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
Thai baht plummets even further against US dollar
Bangkok shopping mall will free Bua Noi the captive gorilla for 30 million baht
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Phuket police say residents should avoid Patong
New Zealand gangster arrested in central Thailand
Thai teen, 19, gets engaged to 56 year old woman
VIDEO: 4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Chiang Mai, northern Thailand
Urgent: Phuket Flood Relief, calling for donations!
Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider attacked by teenagers
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews4 days ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Thailand3 days ago
Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok shopping mall will free Bua Noi the captive gorilla for 30 million baht
-
Crime4 days ago
School principal given 50 years in prison over lunch corruption scandal in Thailand
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Netizens divided over two-faced cat
-
Car Insurance3 days ago
Secrets of Silicon Valley’s underground Mercedes
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Woman waits at BKK Airport for pick-up. For 2 months
-
Health3 days ago
Bangkok plans to give elderly a helping hand