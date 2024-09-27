Recipients can use 10,000-baht handout to clear debts: Deputy PM

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Recipients of the 10,000-baht handout are free to use the money as they see fit, including paying off debts, according to Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Phumtham addressed reports that many eligible individuals in the first phase of the scheme, which began yesterday, September 26, plan to use the funds to clear their debts.

“They can use the money [to clear their debts]. They have the right to use the money to solve their problems.”

Phumtham, who also serves as defence minister, emphasised the government’s commitment to delivering on its promises, noting that the next phase of the scheme will follow once the first phase concludes.

The deputy PM dismissed concerns raised by critics who suggest the scheme could be a vote-buying tactic.

“We’re not concerned about that. We’re focusing on tackling people’s problems.”

In a separate development, Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul warned lenders against pressuring recipients into using the handout to repay their debts. Reports had surfaced of loan sharks queuing alongside recipients at ATMs to withdraw the 10,000-baht handout on the scheme’s first day.

“It is illegal for lenders to intimidate debtors.”

Police Lieutenant General Akkaradet Pimonsri, assistant national police chief, ordered police nationwide to take action against loan sharks who threaten handout recipients.

The first phase, which runs until the end of this month, targets 12.4 million state welfare cardholders and 2.1 million disability cardholders, distributing funds via PromptPay linked to their national ID numbers. However, only about 3.1 million of the 14.5 million eligible welfare cardholders and disabled individuals received their handouts yesterday due to PromptPay system limitations.

State welfare cardholders have been encouraged to link their national ID card numbers to the PromptPay system by the end of the year to receive the 10,000-baht handout.

Presently, over 11 million state welfare cardholders have linked PromptPay to their ID numbers, leaving over 1 million still needing to connect to the payment system, reported Bangkok Post.