Re-instatement of mask wearing? & Arresting ‘Mr. Underpants’ | GMT

Thai health authorities recommend the re-instatement of mask wearing. Thai police arrest ‘Mr. Underpants:’ The serial thief in the white briefs. Thai netizens go into meltdown over farmers using bathroom cleaner as fertilizer. Smoking and selling green in public is illegal, warns Bangkok’s deputy governor. Latest vaccine guidelines. Suitcases are packed as Thais get ready for domestic travel. All this and more on todays Good Morning Thailand.

