Rare Siamese crocodile hatchlings spotted in Nakhon Sawan

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a heartening discovery, the elusive Siamese crocodile has made a triumphant return at Bueng Boraphet Wildlife Sanctuary in Nakhon Sawan province.

After a seven-year absence, the sanctuary proudly welcomed eight Siamese crocodile hatchlings into the world. This remarkable event, announced via an uplifting Facebook post by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP), has reignited hope for the species’ survival.

According to the department, the sanctuary is now home to around 35 crocodiles, with recent batches of eggs finally yielding successful hatches.

“Five hatchlings emerged from the first batch, followed by another three from the second.”

The department attributed this success to the sanctuary’s flourishing ecosystem and favourable weather conditions, which have alleviated stress among the crocodiles, reported The Nation.

Siamese crocodiles, indigenous to various Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, are typically found in diverse freshwater environments such as rivers, lakes, and marshes. Despite their occasional sightings, these medium-sized crocodiles remain critically endangered according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. Human encroachment and habitat destruction continue to threaten their existence.

In related news, a 2-metre-long crocodile weighing 30 kilogrammes sent villagers in Huay Yai Village, East Pattaya into panic as it casually sunbathed by Taklom Fishing Pond on Sunday, February 4. Locals and news crews flocked to capture the unexpected visitor on video, showcasing the reptile’s playful antics and its remarkable evasive skills during capture attempts.

In other news, in December last year, a social media storm erupted over a Chinese food blogger, who boasts more than 3.5 million followers on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok). A short video was posted showing the food blogger preparing a crocodile as part of a home-cooked meal.

Although the clip achieved its aim of attracting viewers, it sparked massive backlash. A significant number of netizens expressed disappointment, arguing that publicly killing a crocodile is cruel animal treatment, merely to create eye-catching content and boost follower count.