Thailand
Quarantine waivered allowing 160,000 migrant workers to enter Thailand
In an effort to stop illegal border crossers looking for work, a newly signed memorandum of understanding will allow more than 160,000 migrant workers to enter Thailand without having to go through the quarantine procedure.
Workers from Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos have been given a free pass from tomorrow through the MoU signed if they have been fully vaccinated with two doses and provide a negative test result for Covid-19.
In addition to being fully vaccinated, migrant workers must have health insurance, get a health check, and pass a Covid test. If everything comes back healthy, they will be given a work permit.
If the workers are found to be infected with the virus they will be quarantined. Expenses will be covered by their health insurance which is worth around US$4,000. If the cost goes over that then the employer will foot the difference.
Thai employers have requested nearly 236,000 migrant workers from the three countries. The majority of the workers are coming from Myanmar with 165,400, followed by Cambodia with 52,400 and Laos with 18,000.
Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin says the coronavirus quarantine waiver for fully vaccinated migrant job seekers proceeded in tandem with the border reopening ordered by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration headed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
