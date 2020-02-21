Pro-vaping group to request public hearing to legalise vaping in Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
Pro-vaping group to request public hearing to legalise vaping in Thailand
The below is the contents of a press release sent to The Thaiger by the consumer group End Cigarette Smoke Thailand. The opinions expressed therein do not necessarily reflect those of The Thaiger or its subsidiaries.
The Tobacco Control Research and Knowledge Management Center (TRC) revealed results from the meeting of the Ministry of Commerce’s review panel on e-cigarette import control measures on January 23 stating that the ministry has decided to continue with the ban without any change.
Mr. Maris Karanyawat, a representative of an e-cigarette user group known as ‘End Cigarette Smoke Thailand (ECST)’ comments:
“The panel did not listen to public opinion or the research from other countries that we submitted to them so their decision lacks of transparency, righteousness and the engagement of the people affected by the ban.
There was no careful consideration of information regarding advantages and disadvantages in all aspects, instead, the panel opted for the proposal of the TRC, which is an organization that has always been an advocate against e-cigarettes.
“We believe that people have the right to receive factual information and that Thai smokers should have access to less harmful alternatives to smoking. There are various proven studies and research papers from countries like the UK, US, New Zealand, Canada and many other countries in Europe. Currently, there are only over 30 countries that ban e-cigarettes, most of which are not advanced in public health.”
“The ban on e-cigarettes does not help the government to control the problem or the usage of them as seen from the widespread use of e-cigarettes, despite being banned. Smokers who want to minimize the harmful effects from smoking or want to reduce or stop cigarette smoking, can search for information from the internet by themselves as they don’t trust the information given by the Ministry of Public Health and the anti-smoking organizations.
The ban also causes e-cigarette smuggling, which leads to the loss of tax revenue. There are other issues such as illegal online purchases among young adults and arrests of e-cigarettes users and tourists. We believe that the government should properly regulate the products to protect children from having access to these products rather than having an absolute ban.”
Another representative from the same network, Mr. Asa Salikupta, adds that the results from the study of TRC contradict foreign studies, which indicate that no evidence confirming e-cigarettes cause young people to smoke cigarettes.
“Public Health England states that e-cigarettes has been able to help at least 20,000 smokers to quit cigarettes each year. In New Zealand, there is new research from the University of Auckland which found that e-cigarettes contribute to the lower smoking rates among young people aged 14-15. This shows that e-cigarettes are not a ‘gateway’ to smoking conventional cigarettes as some people have claimed.”
“The results from the study of the TRC and the resolution of the review panel to continue with the ban are totally in the opposite direction to international approaches. Therefore, we would like to call for the disclosure of the TRC’s study results to the public to see whether or not all the data has been considered in every aspect and whether the opinion of those who have been affected by the ban was taken into account.
We are preparing to submit a request to the House of Representatives to seriously investigate this matter in order to save the lives of over 10 million Thai smokers who need to have better alternatives than to continue smoking,” Mr. Maris concluded.
SOURCE: End Cigarette Smoke Thailand
Business
Consumer groups warn of risks in buying a new Chevrolet
General Motors’ decision to pull production of its Chevrolet line out of Thailand has prompted consumer advocacy groups to remind prospective buyers of risks. The Foundation for Consumers and the Office of the Independent Committee for Consumer Protection said yesterday that buyers “should be wary of uncertainty as General Motors will pull its operation out of the country” by the end of this year.
“Consumers risk being stranded with no after-sales services such as maintenance, spare parts supply and the quality guarantee of the product. They could face problems since the operator has announced the decision to end the production, distribution and all businesses in the country.”
The warning followed GM Thailand’s campaign that gives discounts of nearly 50% as the carmaker tries to clear 5,000 vehicles in its stock before the closure.
The two consumer groups called on GM Thailand to continue after-sales service for at least four years to show its responsibility for the products sold to consumers. GM has said the three year or 100,000-kilometre warranty will still apply on all models. GM Thailand posted a message on Facebook indicating its service centres will continue operating, but did not specify which dealers will continue offering service.
In addition to consumers, owners and used-car dealers who have the brand in stock are worried about their future. One Chevrolet pickup truck owner said he’s begun worrying about the availability of spare parts and maintenance. “I think I will have to pay more for them,” he said, though he added he would not sell his vehicle due to its quality.
A mechanic in the central Chai Nat province says Chevy owners should not overreact, as independent factories will produce spare partsafter GM’s departure.
“It’s the nature of the spare parts industry. Where there’s demand, factories will produce parts to supply the market.”
Used-car dealers are also fretting about their stock, fearing banks will unlikely lend to buyers when the manufacturer ceases operations.
Boonthanom Phisoot, the president of the used-car dealers’ association in Chiang Mai, urged the government to help Chevrolet owners to boost confidence for buyers, saying secondhand car dealers could fall into debt if they have stocked Chevrolets. One dealer said he planned to sell Chevrolets at cost or offer credit to buyers.
SOURCE: Bangok Post
Events
Thai MotoGP will go ahead after coronavirus check
Race organisers yesterday announced that The Thailand MotoGP race in March will go ahead as planned, saying the government has decided theere is “no major risk” from the COVID-19 coronavirus.
A statement from organisers of the race in Buri Ram on March 22 said: “With the outbreak of coronavirus affecting a number of locations and events worldwide, the decision required official consideration as the situation in Thailand was monitored.”
The statement added that Thailand’s infected patients are under care and strict preventive measures are in place, “resulting in the highest rate of fully recovered patients worldwide.”
Globally, more than 2,200 people have died from the virus, all but 11 of them in China, where a number of sports tournaments and events have been cancelled or postponed.
They include the Chinese Formula Grand Prix, scheduled for Shanghai on April 19, which was axed, while the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing have been pushed back to 2021.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
UPDATE: Future Future dissolved, MPs stripped of parliamentary status
UPDATE: The Constitutional Court has dissolved Thailand’s Future Forward political Party after finding it guilty of breaking the laws pertaining to loans, specifically from its leader Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit. The court has also ordered MPs of the party’s executive stripped of their parliamentary status and banned from politics for 10 years.
Party leader Thanathorn and party supporters gathered at the headquarters in Phetchaburi and watched in stunned silence during the reading of the verdict.
The ruling puts an abrupt end to the stunning rise of the young political party during last year’s general elections. The party rattled the political establishment with its huge popularity, especially among young voters.
Earlier…
The Constitutional Court will hand down their verdict soon this afternoon deciding if the Future Forward Party has broken the law by obtaining loans totalling over 191 million baht. The leader, Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit is accused of ‘donating’ the funds to the party, although FFP say there is extensive formal documentation about the loan.
A guilty verdict would put an end to the progressive political party which made political waves with its anti-establishment political viewpoints. The party polled in third place in last year’s March election, well ahead of expectations and pushing the long-established Democrats into an almost irrelevant fourth place in the poll.
Charges were brought against the party by the actual Election Commission members who accused it of breaching the Political Parties Act which limits a person’s contribution to a political party to 10 million baht each year. It also states that the law prevents a party accessing funds to fight an election through a ‘loan’.
According to the Election Commission, the loans from Thanathorn are seen as against the spirit or intention of the law, which warrants a ruling by the Constitutional Court to dissolve the party.
Future Forward have maintained that the loans are debts and not income or a contribution. Thanathorn insists that the party is committed to repaying the loans which were secured prior to the announcement of the March general elections.
There are probably three possible outcomes from this afternoon’s ruling of the Constitutional Court.
- The party is found guilty and dissolved, with all the 10 members of the its executive committee stripped off their MP status and banned from politics. It would also pave the way for the Election Commission to pursue criminal charges against them.
- The party is found guilty but not dissolved while members of its executive committee are penalised.
- The party is acquitted of all charges.
Future Forward Party became a surprising new political force following last year’s election but has also created a few ‘establishment’ enemies along the way. The party has a large following among young people who are attracted by its progressive political policies.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
