Songkran festival anticipates 100,000 Malaysian tourists in Hat Yai

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Hat Yai district of Songkhla anticipates the arrival of approximately 100,000 Malaysian tourists this weekend during the Songkran Festival.

The influx of Malaysian visitors has seen an increase this year due to the festivities aligning with the end of Ramadan, according to Sitthipong Sittipatprapha, the president of the Hat Yai-Songkhla Hotel Association.

A special train service named My Sawasdee arrived from Malaysia yesterday morning, bringing in over 400 passengers after an 11-hour journey from Kuala Lumpur. The train is operated by Malayan Railway Ltd, which schedules special services between Malaysia and Thailand during festival periods.

This year, seven more trips are planned. The passengers will partake in the traditional water splashing activities in Hat Yai over the weekend before departing for Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Simultaneously, the Betong District in Yala hosted a Songkran event. The event, themed Hom Sabai, Sai Jeans, which means wearing a traditional shawl with jeans, attracted tourists from Malaysia and Singapore. The event, filled with activities such as water fighting, a foam party and stage performances, took place on Chaya Chaowalit Road and is due to conclude tomorrow.

In addition to this, Pattaya Water Space, a new tourist attraction in Chon Buri, saw an influx of at least 3,000 Chinese tourists, some of whom arrived directly via charter flights under a visa-free policy for Chinese citizens.

In Khon Kaen, another significant Songkran event will start with ceremonial merit-making at the City Pillar Shrine, followed by light and sound processions in the evening. Moreover, an alcohol-free human surfing event has been organised over a 1.3-kilometre stretch on Khao Niew Road, one of the province’s largest Songkran venues, reported Bangkok Post.

Heerasak Theekayupan, the mayor of Khon Kaen town stated that all the hotel rooms are now fully booked.

“We expect to see over 700 million baht in circulation during the event.”