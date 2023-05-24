Speeding pickup truck flips on Si Rat expressway – driver dies in collision

PHOTO via Sanook

A high-speed collision involving a pickup truck on the Si Rat Expressway in Bangkok resulted in the vehicle flipping over and the driver tragically losing his life. The incident occurred at the expressway’s entrance near Ngamwongwan Road, where the pickup truck was found completely wrecked.

The accident involved an Isuzu D-Max, which collided with a cement barrier due to excessive speed, as indicated by the 150 kilometres per hour reading on the broken speedometer. Following the collision, the vehicle overturned and landed below the elevated expressway.

The 30 year old driver, identified as Jakraphong, sustained fatal injuries after being thrown from the vehicle. On the ground beneath the elevated road, police found his body with broken arms and legs. Jakraphong was carrying an employee identification card at the time of the accident.

A white Nissan March car was also damaged during the incident after a fallen signpost struck the front of the vehicle. A man named Chatchawal was driving the car at the time. The 53 year old stated that the incident unfolded suddenly and he was unable to brake in time to avoid striking the pole. After stopping, Chatchawal saw a body lying in the middle of the road.

Investigations into the event are underway, with police officers recording on-site footage and gathering witness statements. The police understand that Jakraphong had been driving at a high speed when he lost control of his truck, which led to the fateful crash. Further examination of CCTV footage from the expressway will be essential to complete their inquiry.

The late driver’s body was handed over to the Potektueng Foundation, which transported him to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Thammasat University Rangsit Hospital for further examination.