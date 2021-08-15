Thailand
Phuket restrictions to stay in place until at least the end of the month, exemptions apply
Phuket’s restrictions will stay in place until at least the end of the month. This includes closing off the island to visitors, with exceptions. This move is in response to the rising Covid cases in the region.
The exception to the rule is Phuket residents and visitors associated with the “Sandbox” scheme. Also, people who have had 2 doses of Sinovac or at least 1 dose of AstraZeneca/Pfizer/Moderna/Johnson & Johnson 14 days before getting to Phuket. Yet another exception is people who have recovered from Covid in the last 90 days.
Travellers will have to show a negative RT-PCR/Antigen test that was taken within 72 hours.
There is also an exception for children younger than 6 years old. This population can enter Phuket if they are accompanied by a guardian who fulfils the requirements. Children between the ages of 6 and 17 have to show a negative RT-PCR/Antigen test that is younger than 72 hours old. Students that are less than 18 years old, who must enter Phuket for school need to have a student ID and take an RT-PCR test.
There are 12 more exemptions
1) Ambulance patients and lifeguards
2) People transporting drugs, “materials”, medical supplies, or medical chemicals
3) People transporting consumer goods, agricultural products, livestock, or animal feed
4) People transporting cooking fuel
5) People transporting materials for banks/financial institutions
6) People transporting parcels or “publications”
7) People who need to travel through international channels such as Phuket International Airport. However, they need to have a ticket of the travel date
8) People who have been ordered or have a written assignment from the agency to perform duties in the prevention and control of diseases in Phuket
9) People who have been ordered by government agencies to go or perform urgent “missions” in Phuket
10) People who have court appointments/court business
11) People transporting construction materials, machinery and spare parts used for maintenance… But only if the materials are used in the implementation of projects to solve the flood problem. . . Or projects of the state, state enterprises, other government agencies in solving problems of people’s troubles or in case of urgent need
12) Further, any cases that have “practical problems” that must be diagnosed and ordered. The incident commander at the Phuket checkpoint shall have the authority to review these “practical problems” on a case by case basis.
Yesterday, Phuket announced it had more than 100 new Covid cases.
SOURCE: The Phuket News Thai PBS
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket restrictions to stay in place until at least the end of the month, exemptions apply
Today’s pro-democracy protests to interfere with traffic
Phuket man dies while cleaning fish nets
Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
Doctor whose family died of Covid-19 urges private import of vaccines
Police arrest woman jobless from Covid-19 for burglary
Apple defends privacy of new tools to prevent child sexual abuse
Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
Cancelling delay, GPO will buy 8.5 million Chinese antigen test kits
Covid UPDATE: 22,086 new infections, provincial totals
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated
Thailand’s big, bad meth boom, in the middle of a pandemic | VIDEO
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 217 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
Wear a condom and a mask: Health department advises Covid “safe” sex
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Pattaya reopening postponed indefinitely as Covid-19 persists
Tuesday Covid Update: High of 235 deaths; provincial totals
Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive
Covid UPDATE: 19,983 infections, provincial totals
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
Man shot and killed at Isaan rice field
Foreigner killed in Chon Buri car accident, other driver skedaddles
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
Q3 tourism hopes fade as US advises citizens not to travel to Thailand
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Anti-vaccine disinformation campaign shut down by Facebook
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- People3 days ago
Happy birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Thailand’s Queen Mother
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket man shot in leg and hit with baseball bat, police investigate
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
- Hua Hin3 days ago
Ferry between Pattaya and Hua Hin permanently cancelled
- Phuket3 days ago
Tourism officials to launch major Phuket marketing campaign overseas
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket officials identify “risky” tourist spots following holidaymaker’s murder
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Expert: Half of Thailand infected in 100 days without vaccines