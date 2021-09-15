Deputy inspector of police booze smuggling case not commenting

The deputy inspector on a case that is investigating police officers involved in smuggling illegal bootleg alcohol into Bangkok is remaining curtly tight-lipped regarding the case. When asked about the recent investigation, he refused to comment, telling reporters they should ask the main inspector directly. He said the inspector could provide more information and commentary and making remarks to the press was not his responsibility.

The corruption case involved 2 senior police officers that are accused of using an official police plane to transport illegally manufactured alcohol from Hat Yai in the south of Thailand north to Bangkok for distribution. The smuggling charges stem from a 2018 incident and have been under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission for several years.

In March 2018, 2 planes from Royal Thai Police were allegedly seen smuggling liquor from the Hat Yai International Airport in Songkhla to the Thai Aviation Division in Bangkok. The 20 cases of liquor were covered with black plastic bags that were transported onto a truck while 2 police officers allegedly watched over the operation.

ASEAN now says the operation went on for 2 years because the investigation was hindered because the officers accused of smuggling continually rose through the police ranks.

Police corruption has long plagued Thailand and often complained about, but recent cases have brought it to the spotlight, especial the public outcry over the disgraced police officer, accused of murdering a suspect in custody, Jo Ferrari when his incredible wealth on a 43,000 baht salary was widely publicised.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

