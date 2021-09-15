Connect with us

Thailand

Deputy inspector of police booze smuggling case not commenting

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Police accused of smuggling illegal alcohol. (via Daily News)

The deputy inspector on a case that is investigating police officers involved in smuggling illegal bootleg alcohol into Bangkok is remaining curtly tight-lipped regarding the case. When asked about the recent investigation, he refused to comment, telling reporters they should ask the main inspector directly. He said the inspector could provide more information and commentary and making remarks to the press was not his responsibility.

The corruption case involved 2 senior police officers that are accused of using an official police plane to transport illegally manufactured alcohol from Hat Yai in the south of Thailand north to Bangkok for distribution. The smuggling charges stem from a 2018 incident and have been under investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Commission for several years.

In March 2018, 2 planes from Royal Thai Police were allegedly seen smuggling liquor from the Hat Yai International Airport in Songkhla to the Thai Aviation Division in Bangkok. The 20 cases of liquor were covered with black plastic bags that were transported onto a truck while 2 police officers allegedly watched over the operation.

ASEAN now says the operation went on for 2 years because the investigation was hindered because the officers accused of smuggling continually rose through the police ranks.

Police corruption has long plagued Thailand and often complained about, but recent cases have brought it to the spotlight, especial the public outcry over the disgraced police officer, accused of murdering a suspect in custody, Jo Ferrari when his incredible wealth on a 43,000 baht salary was widely publicised.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
MrStretch
2021-09-15 17:18
Ah, now we find out that it wasn't Johnny Walker Red or some such libation, it was "hooch", illegally manufactured alcohol, what the locals call "white whiskey", but is actually a rum cachaca. I didn't realize that the south was…
image
Bob20
2021-09-15 17:37
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: remaining curtly tight-lipped ... Why? Hasn't he sobered up enough to speak coherently yet? 🤣
image
Griff1315
2021-09-15 17:44
Just a thought but why do the Thai Royal Police have their own airplanes. Is it the same as Tanks ordered for the Thai Navy.
image
ThailandRyan
2021-09-15 17:47
2 hours ago, Thaiger said: The deputy inspector on a case that is investigating police officers involved in smuggling illegal bootleg alcohol into Bangkok is remaining curtly tight-lipped regarding the case Is that so he doesn't spill a drop of…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 hours ago

Missing expat on Koh Phi Phi, New visa package for the rich | Thailand News Today | September 15
Best of4 hours ago

Top Agencies to Rent a Condo with in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 13,798 new cases; provincial totals
Sponsored2 days ago

The Thaiger Digital Summit – Seven Thai Tech Start-Ups Speak Out

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand5 hours ago

Hot and Spicy comments | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 18
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Booster for those with 2 Sinovac vaccines coming by October
Thailand5 hours ago

Samut Prakan man allegedly extorts residents for their registration plates
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand6 hours ago

Deputy inspector of police booze smuggling case not commenting
Thailand6 hours ago

Phuket construction worker drowns after getting stuck under storm drain
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

“Sandbox Safety Zone in School” says 85% vaccination to reopen
Road deaths7 hours ago

Motorbike accident kills 26 year old woman near Pattaya
Krabi8 hours ago

Krabi starts partial lockdown, curfew; Phi Phi closure extended
World8 hours ago

North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles off their coast
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Lacking gov’t aid, Phuket nightlife advises opening as restaurants
Thailand8 hours ago

Daily Covid Update | Wednesday, September 15 |
Malaysia9 hours ago

Nearly 40 border officials quarantined for testing after 9 migrant workers they arrested test positive for Covid
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand1 day ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending