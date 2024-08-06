Phatthalung police bust Honda Wave motorcycle theft ring

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in the Bang Kaeo district of Phatthalung province successfully dismantled a motorcycle theft ring that targeted Honda Wave motorcycles for resale in neighbouring countries.

This operation was led by Adirek Thongkamkaew, the superintendent of Bang Kaew Police Station, along with officers Wasan Wongruang and Danai Kaewnarn. Four individuals were arrested during the operation.

The suspects include 46 year old Somporn, also known as Moo, 38 year old Sasirat, also known as Tarn, 31 year old Wiwat, also known as Ton, and Phichit, also known as Mat.

Police seized a white Isuzu D-Max pickup truck with the registration number 3ฒง 4427 from Bangkok, four mobile phones, and four motorcycle licence plates at an unnumbered shelter at the end of Soi Srisampan, Moo 15, Bang Pla subdistrict, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province.

The investigation began on August 1 when police received a report that four motorcycles were stolen from in front of an employee dormitory at a company located at the end of Soi Kingkaew 64/4, Rachathewa subdistrict, Bang Phli district.

The investigative team from Bang Kaew Police Station gathered evidence and reviewed nearby CCTV footage. They identified a white Isuzu D-Max pickup truck with large reflective red English letters on the side, entering the alley late at night.

The footage revealed two suspects who parked the vehicle in front of the dormitory and stole the four motorcycles, hiding them in the back of the truck before fleeing to the unnumbered shelter at the end of Soi Srisampan. Police then searched the premises and made the arrests.

Confession

During questioning, the suspects confessed to the charges. Somporn and Sasirat admitted to stealing the four Honda Wave motorcycles and loading them into the pickup truck. They delivered the motorcycles to Wiwat and Phichit at the shelter, receiving 1,000 baht per motorcycle. They would photograph the motorcycles and share the location via the LINE app.

Wiwat and Phichit confessed to renting the unnumbered shelter specifically to hide stolen motorcycles. Once the motorcycles were delivered, they would remove the licence plates and hide the bikes until they could be transported to buyers in Mukdahan province. They received 2,500 baht per motorcycle for transporting them to Mukdahan, where they were then smuggled into neighbouring countries.

The four seized licence plates belonged to the Honda Wave motorcycles stolen by Somporn and Sasirat. On August 1, they had already transported the motorcycles to buyers in Mukdahan. Police managed to recover seven motorcycles and 28 licence plates hidden in the shelter.

The suspects face charges of nighttime theft using a vehicle to aid the crime and receiving stolen property. They, along with the confiscated items, were handed over to investigators at Bang Kaew police station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.