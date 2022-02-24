Pattaya woman allegedly smokes meth in laundromat, tries to get police to join her

A woman was arrested for smoking methamphetamine in a laundromat in Pattaya last night. The woman allegedly said she loved “ice” and invited police to join her in smoking it, saying it would give them more energy. The Pattaya News reported that she seemed to be smoking “blatantly” in public, and not at all trying to hide it. Another laundromat user shocked by the woman called the police just before midnight. Police took the woman to Pattaya City Police Station to take further legal steps.

Pattaya City Police say the woman is around 40 years old, and didn’t have any documentation on her. They also said she didn’t appear to have brought any laundry to the laundromat. The police said the woman appeared to be “heavily under the influence” of drugs, and didn’t make sense when she talked to them. The woman allegedly said she bought the meth from a “friend”, but then claimed not to know this friend’s name or how to contact them.

Using methamphetamine in Thailand can earn people up to three years in prison, or a fine from 10,000 to 60,000 baht.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Siam Legal