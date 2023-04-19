Opposition builds to the magic of Khaosad 420 on World Cannabis Day

Photo via guillenperez

In celebration of World Cannabis Day on April 20, an event called Khaosad 420 is scheduled to take place on Khao San Road and Ram Buttri Road in Bangkok. The event intends to bring together cannabis users to smoke ganja together. However, Thai netizens and the Bhum Jai Thai Party have expressed their opposition to the event and are urging the organizers to cancel it. According to a report on Channel 7, the Khaosan 420 event will also feature a cannabis parade along the roads.

Some Thai netizens and researchers have expressed disagreement with the event. They argue that public cannabis use is against the law and that the event would primarily be for personal enjoyment rather than medical benefits. Moreover, they fear that the event could create the false impression that cannabis can be used freely without consequences.

The Bhum Jai Thai Party, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Ministry Anutin Charnvirakul, is also opposed to the event. The party’s representative, Suppachai Jaisamut, emphasized that cannabis should only be used for medical purposes, and activities related to it should be carried out within the bounds of the law.

Suppachai further stated that using cannabis in public would violate Section 74 of the Public Health Act and that violators could face a one-month prison sentence, a fine of up to 2,000 baht, or both.

Supachai urged the event organiser to give up their idea and also urged the relevant government departments to take action on this issue. He said his party did not have the power to cancel the event or arrest those joining, so the Royal Thai Police, the City Law Office, and others must take action.

Since cannabis was removed from the Thai Public Health’s Narcotics Category, unlicensed cannabis shops have popped up all across the country. Several such shops on Khao San Road have been shut down for lack of permission.

Those interested in purchasing cannabis legally in Bangkok can find a list of shops with licenses HERE.