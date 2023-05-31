Officials monitor religious offering prices amid Visakha Bucha preparations

Photo by khonkaenlink

Udom Srisomsong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade, revealed that due to the upcoming significant Buddhist holiday, Visakha Bucha Day, people are keen to purchase merit-making sets and Thai Dharma sets to offer to monks. As a result, the department has sent officers to inspect the prices of these products at markets in Bangkok, such as Huay Kwang and Chan Hun Bamphen markets, and nearby stores, in order to prevent any price manipulation by business operators.

During the inspection, it was found that businesses have cooperated fully with authorities by following the law. The department requested them to display detailed product and service prices, specifying the retail price for each item and their weight, packaging quantity and price, along with the container costs. The text and numbers (FONT) must be displayed in at least size 16. This is to ensure fairness for consumers, who must pay the exact price as displayed on signs without any unjustified price increases. Consumers are also advised to compare prices and quality before making a purchase.

Follow us on :













Moreover, during the inspection of fresh food product prices, it was discovered that pork has had a previous farm gate price increase, but retail prices have remained stable at 150 to 160 baht ($US4 to 4.6) per kilogram. Lime prices have continued to decrease from an average of 5.3 to 5.5 baht ($US0.16) per piece to 4 to 5 baht ($US 0.15). Yard-long bean prices have dropped from 90 to 100 baht ($US2.8)/kg to 70 to 80 baht ($US2.30)/kilogram, and red Jinda chilli prices have gone down from 100 baht($US2.8)/kilogram to 80 baht ($US 2.30)/kilogram. These adjustments are due to increased rainfall, improved yields, and decreased production damage.

If consumers feel they are being treated unfairly, they can file a complaint with the Department of Internal Trade hotline 1569 or provincial commerce offices nationwide. Officers will investigate and take legal action against those found violating the law. Failing to display price signs can result in a fine of up to 10,000 baht ($US290). Unjust price increases, stockpiling, or refusal to sell products could lead to imprisonment for up to seven years, a fine of up to 140,000 baht ($US4,034), or both.