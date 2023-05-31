Drunk as a monk: Intoxicated Thai monks defrocked after selling temple items

Photo via The Pattaya News

In northeast Thailand’s Nong Bua Lamphu province, two intoxicated monks were defrocked after testing positive for high levels of alcohol consumption. The monks were also accused of selling temple-owned items without permission. Concerned locals alerted the Mueang Nong Bua Lamphu Police about the monks’ behaviour on a recent Tuesday. The police, accompanied by around 20 frustrated residents, visited the temple in the Nong Bua sub-district, The Pattaya News reported.

During the visit, the police found a total of three monks at the temple. The two younger monks, Jakkapong and Adul, tested positive for alcohol, with 202 milligrams percent and 320 milligrams percent respectively. Meanwhile, an older monk, whose identity remains undisclosed, tested negative. Jakkapong and Adul admitted to asking a local to purchase alcohol for them to consume. Consequently, the Abbott of Mueang Nong Bua Lamphu defrocked the two intoxicated monks.

In addition to the alcohol-related incident, local residents filed another report with the police claiming that the same two young monks asked a local to sell numerous temple-owned items without permission. The Nong Bua Lamphu Police are continuing their investigation into the alleged misappropriation of the temple’s resources.

In related news, a 73 year old former abbot had been expelled from a temple by villagers in Nakhon Ratchasima province. The villagers claimed that the abbot was viewing porn DVDs, was engaging in financial mismanagement, and was involved in misconduct with female devotees in a washroom.

A committee investigated the misconduct claims but found no evidence of wrongdoing. The former abbot explained the circumstances behind the allegations, including that he had never watched the porn DVDs, stating he only viewed a video about Buddha’s life, and denied all the other allegations. The villagers were unconvinced and continued their own investigation into the case.

