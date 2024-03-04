OAG rules in favor of DNP in Nang Rong waterfall tourism dispute

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A recent ruling by a committee from the Office of Attorney-General (OAG) has settled a long-standing dispute between the Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) and the Nakhon Nayok Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO). The contention revolved around the 12-rai Nang Rong waterfall tourism compound located within the Khao Yai National Park. The OAG’s verdict favours the DNP, stating that the controversial compound falls under their oversight.

This verdict comes in the form of a letter addressed to the DNP, underscoring the role of the OAG committee in resolving disagreements between state agencies. The dispute between the DNP and the Nakhon Nayok PAO dates back to 2015, reported Bangkok Post.

At the heart of the disagreement lies the claim by the DNP that the PAO has been unlawfully occupying their land within the precincts of Khao Yai National Park. In contrast, the PAO argues that the first structure in the compound was erected in 1955, predating the official declaration of the Khao Yai National Park boundary.

The disputed site includes several key features such as the residence of Field Marshal Plaek Pibulsongkram, the tourist service office of the PAO, several tourist bungalows, and other structures.

In related news, former Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow took action to demolish illegal resorts on Sor Por Kor land near Khao Yai National Park, meant for farmers. His directive aimed to reclaim land for its designated agricultural purpose.

Following a nationwide inspection of ALRO land, individuals were urged to surrender voluntarily to avoid penalties. The move aimed to resolve disputes between ALRO and the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, with plans for buffer zones.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expressed optimism about resolving conflicts with the upcoming unified land map. Efforts by the ALRO, DNP, and RTSD to survey disputed areas were ahead of schedule, enhancing prospects for resolution.