Deadly court sentence: Thai mother and partner convicted in tragic child death and assault case

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

The Nonthaburi Provincial Court sentenced a biological mother and her partner to death following the assaults that led to the death and severe injuries of a two year old boy and a three year old girl. The verdict was announced today at 9am today.

The court proceedings began on August 1 last year, after police from Bang Bua Thong Police Station arrested Nattarawich (surname withheld), the mother, and Tinnakorn (surname withheld), the stepfather.

The biological father of Pee Pee and Jao Ka, Nattaphon (surname withheld), arrived at the Nonthaburi Provincial Court today, accompanied by his lawyer, Piyannat Sukyang.

Nattaphon has expressed his wish for the court to sentence both individuals to the maximum penalty of death. He fears that if they are only sentenced to 10 or 20 years imprisonment, they could pose a threat to society once released due to their cruel and ruthless nature, reported KhaoSod.

As for the condition of Jao Ka, Nattaphon revealed that she’s now able to respond when called by her grandparents. The family has been providing physical therapy to help move her limbs. However, she requires constant care. They are worried about her health as changes in the weather can make her ill. The family is regularly visiting an ophthalmologist and other doctors for her ongoing treatment.

The family’s lawyer stated that even though the two defendants admitted their guilt and confessed in court, he believes it’s more due to the evidence from forensic physicians. Therefore, he thinks the case should be taken to its conclusion. However, the final decision lies with the court.

At approximately 12pm, the Nonthaburi Provincial Court sentenced Nattarawich and Tinnakorn to death. However, due to their confessions, which were beneficial to their case in court, the court decided to reduce their sentences to life imprisonment.

