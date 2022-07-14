Netizens complain about low-quality lunch in public school

Pictures of a low-quality lunch served at a public kindergarten in Prachuap Khiri Khan, in the western province of Thailand, have caused outrage in the netizens community.

A Facebook page, อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 3, (Let Me Know If You Want to Be Famous Return Part 3), posted pictures of lunch at Bang Sapan Noi School saying it look unhealthy and inadequate, and called for relevant government departments to investigate the school.

The page asked whether a lunch budget of 21 baht per student is enough and questioned whether there was any corruption involved?

It is government policy that schools should provide their students with one main dish and a second dish of fruit or dessert. Pictures at Bang Sapan Noi School showed that sometimes the students only received one main dish.

Thai netizens criticized the school saying there wasn’t enough food, and what fare was served looked unhealthy. Others added that the school should have more budget for student lunches.

Some other netizens tried to answer the questions saying that maybe the schools only offer a small amount of food because some students can’t finish it, especially kindergarten kids.

The School Director, Jantappapha Pinkate, today explained to the media that the lunch featured in the pictures was for 7 year old students. The director said that the school allowed students to get more food if they wanted, adding the food offered is according to their budget, and each dish contained enough nutrition for the children.

Jantappapha believes the pictures of the meager rations came from a disgruntled member of staff who doesn’t like her strict management style at the school.

She insists no corruption is involved and welcomed an investigation.

In contrast, two months ago, Thai netizens praised a school lunch from Baan Sai Nam Phueng School in the central province of Uthai Thani.

Students and staff at Baan Sai Nam Phueng School were served fries, pizzas, fried chicken, and salads. A Baan Sai Nam Phueng School teacher made it known her budget was only 370 baht for 60 trays.

The teacher kept posting school lunches on the other days, and each dish looked healthy and varied.

SOURCE: Khaosod