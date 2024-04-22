Debate blooms over Nanjing Station design: Plum blossom or sanitary pad?

A new railway station design in Nanjing sparked a lively debate on Chinese social media. The contentious issue arose from the design’s resemblance not to the intended plum blossom but to a sanitary pad, according to the public.

The station, which has received approval from the Jiangsu government and the China Railway Group, is set to begin construction in the second quarter of 2024 with a budget of 20 billion yuan, equivalent to approximately 90 billion baht, covering an area of over 37.6 square kilometres.

The Nanjing Railway Station design, inspired by the region’s characteristic plum blossom, has inadvertently aligned itself with an unconventional symbol in the eyes of Chinese netizens. A stark comparison to feminine hygiene products has overshadowed the intended floral representation, sparking comments on social media platforms.

“It’s clearly a giant sanitary pad, so embarrassing. How could this represent a plum blossom?”

“Why do we all see a sanitary pad at first glance, but the designers didn’t?”

“Use this as an opportunity to campaign for menstrual awareness in society, quite advanced.”

This incident is not the first architectural critique in China. Previously, the CCTV headquarters in Beijing was likened to a giant pair of boxer shorts due to its unique structure. The consistent trend of public opinion shaping the narrative around new constructions reveals a deeper engagement with architectural aesthetics and a readiness to voice alternative perspectives, even on a topic as culturally sensitive as menstruation.

Nanjing Railway Station, expected to be a significant infrastructure project, will not only enhance transportation but now also stand as a testament to public discourse and the power of collective observation. Despite the planners’ vision, the conversation has taken a turn towards societal attitudes and the breaking of taboos, showcasing the evolving dynamics of community involvement in urban development.

As preparations for the railway station’s construction move forward, the dialogue it has sparked serves as a reminder of the complexities of marrying functionality with cultural symbolism. The architects and planners, while facing unexpected feedback, are at the forefront of an inadvertent social movement, prompting discussions that may shape future design considerations not only in China but globally.