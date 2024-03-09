Myanmar exchange student falls to death from Thailand dormitory

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident unfolded when a 26 year old Myanmar exchange student fatally fell from the sixth floor of a dormitory building in Pathum Thani province.

The incident, which took place around 12.30am today, has left authorities and acquaintances searching for answers.

Officials from Pak Klong Rangsit Police Station, led by investigation officer Suwat Phothiree, were notified of the fatal fall at a dormitory situated near Rangsit University. Upon arrival, they collaborated with forensic experts from the Ministry of Justice and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation to examine the scene. The deceased, who was attending the King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, was found lifeless on the parking lot below, having plummeted from the sixth floor of the seven-story building.

Aung Cho Oo, also 26 years old and from Myanmar, provided a statement to the police. He explained that the victim, a fellow student from Ladkrabang, had come to visit friends at room number 3616. During the visit, a total of 11 people were present in the room when, in a sudden and shocking turn of events, the victim ran out to the balcony and leaped off. The group, who had been consuming a moderate amount of alcohol, was left in shock, unable to comprehend why their friend had jumped, reported KhaoSod.

The investigation officer, Suwat Phothiree, after inspecting the scene and collecting photographic evidence, arranged for the body to be transported to the forensic institute for further examination. The next steps include coordinating with the deceased’s parents for the repatriation of their son’s body and performing additional interviews with friends who were present at the scene to glean more information.

The police are calling upon all individuals with any knowledge of the incident to come forward.

In related news, in November last year, an 18 year old student fell from a well-known university building in central Bangkok on the night of the Loy Krathong Festival.