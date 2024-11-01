Murder-suicide attempt: Burmese man dies after stabbing Thai girlfriend

Published: 13:50, 01 November 2024
A Burmese man stabbed his Thai girlfriend and committed suicide following her discovery that he had a legal wife in Myanmar and her request to end the relationship. The Thai woman survived the attack and remains in hospital.

The Burmese man, 29 year old Htet, attempted to murder his Thai girlfriend, 24 year old Jiraporn, yesterday, October 31. However, only he lost his life in the incident. Jiraporn remains in hospital with stab wounds to her chest and right wrist, while Htet sustained four fatal wounds.

The attack occurred outside an apartment on Soi Bang Lamung in Chon Buri last night. Jiraporn explained that she rode her motorcycle to drop off Htet at his apartment and asked to end the relationship. In response, Htet became enraged and stabbed her twice before stabbing himself.

Jiraporn managed to crawl to a nearby house, where residents assisted her and contacted officers from Bang Lamung Police Station and emergency responders. Sadly, Htet was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related news

Channel 7 reported that the apartment owner already cleaned the blood from the road outside the property but Jiraporn’s motorcycle remains stained with blood.

Htet’s Burmese friend, 23 year old Salai, later informed the media that Htet had moved in with him at the apartment about a month ago. He was aware that Htet was dating a Thai woman but had never met Jiraporn.

According to Salai, Htet confided in him about a conflict with his Thai girlfriend after she discovered he was already married, to a wife in Myanmar. Jiraporn, however, did not disclose this information to the media.

In a related incident earlier in October, a jealous Thai man fatally stabbed his wife in her car near her workplace in Bangkok. The man, suspecting his wife of infidelity, followed her to a restaurant where he believed she was meeting another man.

Even if he did not find her with anyone, the pair engaged in a heated argument, leading to the fatal stabbing. The man attempted to take his own life afterwards but survived.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

