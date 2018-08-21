Connect with us

National

Muay Thai for five year olds – Sport or child abuse?

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

Video of two five year olds fighting in a boxing ring has sparked a lot of reaction. The young kids in the 17 kilo division (yes, there’s such a thing) are shown punching each other’s heads, with the occasional kick, as a crowd of baying adults urge them on.

Sanook reports that as one boy is repeatedly forced into a corner the referee makes no attempt to seriously intervene. He merely lets the boys continue flailing at each other in the center of the ring.

Neither child is wearing any head protection.

The video – posted by “Yuthaphoom Khunseuk Tragoonyang” – goes on for a full two minutes. You can watch the video HERE.

Sanook say opinion fell into two camps – one group were praising this as an expression of Thai culture though the national sport of Muay Thai, the other condemning it as nothing more than child abuse for the pleasure of adults that violated the rights of children.

Sanook said that doctors at Mahidol University have stated that 100,000 children under the age of 15 are competing in Muay Thai prize fights in Thailand. They point out that children of this age should not be fighting due to potential damage to the brain.

The Thaiger story about the Mahidol University report HERE.

Sanook said that moves are currently being made to seek a change in the law that allows such “sport”.

SOURCE: Sanook

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. harry1

    August 21, 2018 at 9:28 am

    no no no teacher leave those kids alone

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

National

Woman dies after being bitten by centipede

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 21, 2018

By

A 69 year old woman has died after being bitten by a centipede in Chanthaburi, east of Rayong near Trat.

Thanet Puapae said at the funeral of his mother, Samnao Puapae, that she had died the day before of complications caused by the centipede bite. Thanet said his mother was selling kanom chin (Thai-style curried noodles) in a local temple on Sunday morning when the temple’s compound was flooded and a customer noticed a centipede near her feet. The customer warned her but Samnao continued to work. Later, she became dizzy and went home to rest.

Later she became feverish so her family took her to the district hospital, where a doctor found a bite mark on her left ankle. After her fever subsided, Samnao checked out and returned home but her conditioned worsened and her leg turned black.

She lost consciousness just as the family was about to take her back to hospital so the family called for an ambulance but she had no pulse and the emergency service could not revive her. Thanet said a doctor had told the family his mother died from a severe blood infection caused by the centipede’s bite.

Find out a bit more about Thai centipedes and millipedes HERE.

STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

National

Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 21, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.

 

Continue Reading

National

Thaiger Radio News – Monday

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

August 20, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.

 

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending