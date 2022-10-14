Connect with us

Thailand

More students from Thailand enter China

Published

 on 

Chinese ambassador Han Zhiqiang is making good on his promise that students from Thailand would be one of the first groups allowed to return to China when the country reopened. This week more students returned to class in China for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic closed classrooms all over the world.

Han said in August his education counsellors were coordinating between Thai students and Chinese schools to help the kingdom’s scholars return once Covid-19 is fully brought under control.

“If the Chinese government is ready to allow hundreds of thousands of international students to return, Thai students will be among the first.”

Hundreds of thousands of Thai students may not have returned as yet but there are encouraging signs. Yesterday the Thai-Chinese Students Association (TCSA) revealed that almost 700 students from Thailand are in the mainland continuing classes after their studies were interrupted over two years ago because of Covid-19.

TCSA adviser Rhonnakorn Rojjanakatanyoo revealed in the Bangkok Post that the association has been helping Thai students to return to China since the beginning of this year. The Chinese embassy in Bangkok approved long-term study visas for 75 Thai students in February.

“Even though it was only 75 students out of a thousand applicants, it was better than nothing because, according to the regulations at the time, no one could receive visa approval as the long-term study visa was not open for registration.

“The students needed to stay in state quarantine for 14 days plus another seven days either at home or [elsewhere] in their city.”

In June, China accepted another 129 scholars and on August 22, the Chinese embassy reopened long-term study (X1) visas. The 242 names put forward by the TCSA were approved by the mainland and they flew to China on September 20.

Rhonnakorn revealed that the fourth group of 232 students was approved on Tuesday taking the total to 678.

“Although the Chinese embassy restarted the X1 visa in August, the airfares were too high for some students to purchase. The association provided a charter flight to ease their financial cost,” he said. He said the association will arrange for the fifth batch of 260 students to fly to China on October 25. It is also eyeing a sixth group to travel back there on November 10.”

Students will need to spend seven days in an isolation facility and then monitor their health at home for a further three days before they can walk the streets or indeed enter a classroom.

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand23 mins ago

More students from Thailand enter China
ASEAN41 mins ago

Bio, circular, green – Thailand’s BCG offers APEC sustainable economy
Koh Samui58 mins ago

Missing Russian man in Koh Pha Ngan believed found dead
Sponsored2 days ago

Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
World2 hours ago

It’s in the jeans – Iconic pants mined from rich seam of racism  
Tourism15 hours ago

Taiwan welcomes Bangkok travellers as first unrestricted flight
Crime17 hours ago

Drunk man holds baby hostage at knifepoint to get his wife back
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand17 hours ago

THAILAND NEWS TODAY | Cyclone to hit Thailand this weekend
Tourism17 hours ago

Philippine Airlines takes off to Bangkok
Weather18 hours ago

Muddy flood water can carry deadly bacteria
Politics19 hours ago

Julian Assange supporters ‘heartened’ by Aussie govt
ASEAN19 hours ago

The redback is coming – China’s monetary subtext for ASEAN summit
ASEAN20 hours ago

Woe upon woe – Suu Kyi gets more jail time
Drugs21 hours ago

3 men arrested for drugs, selling fake cocaine
Politics21 hours ago

Thailand refuses to condemn Russia at UN Assembly
Hot News22 hours ago

Ukraine regains more territory from Russia in south
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending