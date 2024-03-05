Mono next to test AI-generated news anchors on digital platform

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Mono Next, a publicly traded media and content provider, announced plans to test artificial intelligence (AI)-generated news anchors on its Mono 29 digital TV channel and online platform.

The trial run, set to kick off next month, will be used to gauge audience reactions to these AI-generated anchors.

Patompong Sirachairat, Mono’s chief executive, clarifies that the move is not aimed at reducing the number of human anchors. Instead, the objective is to enhance the capabilities of their anchors through AI.

“We aim to maximise our anchors’ capability through AI-generated voices based on the original voices of Mono 29 news anchors, rather than aiming to reduce the anchor team.”

The AI-generated anchors will be modelled on two of Mono’s existing human anchors. Initially, they will only present one-minute breaking news segments on the Mono 29 channel and its online platform on Facebook and YouTube.

Mono collaborated with two local AI companies to develop these AI-generated anchors, at a cost of less than 1 million baht. This initiative, according to Patompong, will serve as a win-win model for both Mono 29 and its AI partners. The AI firms can cite the launch as a successful use case.

In a filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand last month, Mono revealed that they initiated the development of AI to enhance internal processes and creativity. This move followed a significant organisational restructuring in early 2024, which involved downsizing non-profitable units and outsourcing to specialised companies. This led to a 33% reduction in employee expenses, saving around 11 million baht per month, reported Bangkok Post.

Despite reporting a net loss of 255 million baht in 2023, Mono witnessed growth in its Monomax streaming business last year. The company has begun using AI to analyse consumer behaviour and provide personalised recommendations, indicating a promising trend.

Mono continues to focus on its exclusive content production business through its key media channels, including its Monomax video streaming business, Mono 29, international licensing sales, and cost controls.