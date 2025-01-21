GSB windfall: Bangkok man wins 40 million baht jackpot

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A man from Bangkok became the lucky winner of a 40 million baht jackpot from a special one-year digital Government Savings Bank (GSB) bond.

The GSB Society page congratulated Danai, the lucky winner, on this extraordinary prize, stating that the prize distribution was genuine and congratulating him on winning the substantial amount. Danai, a client from the GSB branch at The Mall Bang Khae in Bangkok, received the full 40 million baht without tax deductions.

Danai expressed his disbelief and excitement over his remarkable win. Initially, he found it hard to believe that he had won such a large amount. To confirm, he asked his younger brother to verify the win at the branch, and to his amazement, it was true. The excitement of winning has not faded for Danai, who is still processing the reality of his newfound fortune.

The win, facilitated through the special one-year digital bond, allows prize recipients to enjoy their full winnings without tax liabilities, making it an even more enticing opportunity for participants, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a new multimillionaire has emerged through Lottery Plus, with a 24 million baht jackpot win linked to a dream. The winning number for the first prize was 807779, announced at 4pm on January 17, following the Government Lottery Office (GLO)’s draw.

The lucky winner from Lottery Plus had purchased four tickets, winning a total of 24 million baht. Three tickets belonged to a winner from Phayao province and one from Yasothon province.

In another lucky winner story, a former police officer sharing a lottery ticket with a restaurant owner led to an unexpected windfall as the pair won the first prize in the Thai government lottery, securing 12 million baht.

The joyous occasion took place at a restaurant by the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom province, where the lucky ticket was shared. Reporters visited the restaurant, Larb Goi Yai Lae, located in Ban That Phanom, Mueang That Phanom district.