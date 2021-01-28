Methamphetamine worth 51 million baht found washed up on Koh Samui beach

Packages of crystal methamphetamine worth around 51 million baht were found washed up on Koh Samui’s Hat Koh Taen beach yesterday. Police suspect the drugs are from a vessel which sank off the coast of Vietnam while carrying a large shipment of drugs.

Police say 100 kilograms of methamphetamine was found on the coast of Vietnam on December 10. Just last week, 3 other 1 kilogram packages of crystal methamphetamine were found on Chaiya’s Hat Niyom beach. Police suspect the drugs are from the same shipment.

On Koh Samui, villagers found 17 yellow packages, each with 1 kilogram of crystal methamphetamine. The packages were tightly wrapped in 3 layers with pictures of carps and Chinese characters. Thai police say the packages are similar to those found in Chaiya.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

