Man’s public poop at Thai car showroom creates online buzz

A man’s desperate need for relief led to a spectacle at a showroom front when he had no choice but to publicly poop. The incident, which occurred on January 11, was captured on a video posted by a 29 year old Moss showroom salesperson, on a Facebook page named Want to be famous, let’s arrange it to return to part 6.

The showroom, located in a bustling area near Somdej Phra Srinagarindra Park intersection, Tiwanon Road, Ban Mai Subdistrict, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi Province, had numerous vehicles passing by.

Moss disclosed that the incident took place between 3pm and 4pm. The man’s ordeal was discovered the next day who found soiled tissues.

Upon inspection, it was found that the man’s vehicle hadn’t interacted with the dealership in any way, and nobody recognised him. The man had simply pulled up, alighted and immediately pooped behind his car.

At the time, employees in the showroom were busy with customers and didn’t notice what was happening outside. Once he completed his task, he drove away as if nothing had happened.

Moss continued that he had initially thought the pile of tissues had been left by someone who had been drinking coffee there, as there was also a coffee cup littered at the spot. It was not until the guard cleaned up the next morning that they realised the tissues were soiled.

Moss, curious about the man’s identity, reviewed the CCTV footage but did not report the incident to the authorities. His post was not intended to create a fuss but to discourage such behaviour and to empathise with those who had to clean up.

The showroom initially did not take any legal action but wanted to remind anyone experiencing severe stomach pain to seek permission to use the facilities at the showroom. This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder to the public to act responsibly, even in circumstances of extreme discomfort, reported KhaoSod.